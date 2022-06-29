Trinamool Congress MPs To Cast Vote In Presidential Election In Bengal Not Parliament

In a recent development, Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay on Tuesday asserted that TMC MPs will cast their vote in the presidential election on July 18 in the West Bengal legislative assembly instead of using the facilities created in Parliament.

While speaking to ANI on Tuesday, TMC MP Sudip Bandyopadhyay said, “All TMC MPs will vote for Yashwant Sinha in the presidential election to be held on July 18 in West Bengal instead of Lok Sabha.”

“Election Commission has given the option to all MPs that they can vote for the presidential candidate either in the Parliament or in their states,” Sudip Bandyopadhyay added, noting that this option has been there in the past also.

TMC MPs to cast their votes in Bengal

Sudip Bandopadhyay further added that he spoke to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamta Banerjee and later TMC has decided that all party MPs in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha MPs will vote in Bengal.

Reportedly, Shatrughan Sinha has been elected TMC MP from Asansol in Bengal and is likely to be sworn in on July 18. He is likely to cast his vote in the parliament. The Election Commission has given 10 days to MPs to exercise their choice on the place of voting. The poll panel gives an option to MPs to vote in the presidential elections in Parliament or in their states.

Notably, Yashwant Sinha on Monday filed his nomination papers for the July 18 election. Sinha handed over four sets of nomination papers to Rajya Sabha Secretary-General PC Mody, who is the Returning Officer for the presidential election. Sinha is the opposition candidate in the presidential election against BJP-led NDA candidate Droupadi Murmu.

The elections to elect the next President will take place on July 18 and the counting of votes on July 21.

Presidential election 2022

As the term of President Ram Nath Kovind is coming to an end on July 24, an election to fill this impending vacancy will be held on July 18. The President will be elected by the Electoral College consisting of elected members of both Houses of Parliament and the Legislative Assemblies through a secret ballot. However, the nominated MPs and MLCs of various states are not eligible to participate in this election. The total value of the votes of electors is 10,86,431. While the last date for filing nomination papers is June 29, the counting of votes shall take place on July 21.