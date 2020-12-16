Trinamool Heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari Quits As Bengal MLA After Breakdown Of 'talks'

In a massive blow to Mamata Banerjee ahead of the 2021 Assembly state polls, party heavyweight Suvendu Adhikari tendered his resignation as an MLA of the Bengal Assembly on Wednesday, hinting at his probable switch to BJP, like several other TMC heavyweights. Adhikari submitted a hand-written resignation to the Speaker, urging him to accept his resignation at the earliest. His resignation comes after talks between Trinamool and the miffed leader broke down, with Mamata Banerjee directing leaders to stop 'pacifying' the miffed minister. TMC had maintained that Adhikari will not join BJP.

Last month, Adhikari resigned from the cabinet post of Transport minister after quitting as Hooghly River Bridge Commission chairman, saying it was 'difficult to work in TMC'. After his quitting, his aide - Kanishka Panda was expelled as general secretary of TMC's East Midnapore district unit for alleged anti-party activities. Panda had reportedly made statements against Abhishek Banerjee and had questioned the way the party was run by Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee.

Moreover, TMC leader and West Bengal minister Rajib Banerjee too had hit out at TMC, saying that those working in the interest of people and hardworking are not getting due importance in Trinamool. Rajib maintained that he is with the Trinamool Congress and has not quit the state cabinet, he also said that he won't share with the media whether he had any talks with the party in recent times. Adhikari - who holds influence in about 35 assembly constituencies in West Midnapore, Bankura, Purulia, Jhargram and Birbhum districts has been creating rumours for the past few months by holding rallies not under Trinamool flag or its supremo - Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's posters, and has skipped cabinet meetings.

What happened between Adhikari & Trinamool?

In November, while addressing a rally to mark the 'Nandigram Diwas', Adhikari lashed out saying, "After 13 years, a few people are now coming here as the elections are approaching. I want to tell them if they are coming before polls, they will have to come after elections too". The rally held to pay respect to martyrs of Bhumi Uchhed Pratirodh Committee (BUPC), did not have posters of Banerjee or TMC flags. With six TMC MLAs on-stage with Adhikari, he added, "Whatever I will have to say regarding my next course of action, I will say from a political platform. I will say everything but not from this pious stage."

Retorting to Adhikari's veiled threats, TMC MLAs - Firhad Hakim and party MP Dola Sen blamed Adhikari for 'strengthening BJP', without mentioning him. Meanwhile, Prashant Kishor, who has been roped by Mamata Banerjee for her re-election bid, visited Adhikari's East Midnapore residence and spoke to his father, TMC MP Sisir Adhikari. He wanted to meet Suvendu Adhikari but could not meet him as he was not at the house then. Trinamool delegated two senior MPs - including Sougata Roy to be in regular touch with Adhikari and pacify his demands; but failed to do so. Both Congress and BJP are awaiting Adhikari's next move as West Bengal goes to polls in April-May 2021, where Mamata Banerjee eyes a third consecutive term.

