Trinamool Leader warns 'only TMC Supporters Will Be Allowed To Cast Votes' In Bengal Polls

A Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Mudassir Hussain on Sunday has openly threatened the opposition parties' supporters ahead of the West Bengal polls, stating that only people from the ruling party will be allowed to cast votes, and those who will not vote for TMC need not go to the polling booths and cast their votes. He also said that when the central forces will be guarding the polling booths, TMC men will be on the field. "All the other parties will play games, but we will play a different game," the TMC leader added.

Reacting to this shocking remark, West Bengal BJP MP Arjun Singh said, "Anything can happen in West Bengal these days. People are getting locked up in their homes, and get threatened that they would get killed if they go out. At times even children get kidnapped and get threats that if they do not vote for TMC, they will not get their children back. In every voting booth, you will find TMC agents who will stand and look at whom is one voting for. The Mamata administration has completely collapsed."

Bengal BJP Vice President Jay Prakash Majumdar also reacted to this and said, "TMC, led by Mamata and her nephew Abhishek are hellbent to make this election violent. On the other side, we, the BJP, believe in peace and stand for the rights of the people of Bengal. We want everyone to cast their votes without terror or panic."

On February 18, the Home Minister had asserted that the people did not need to fear the TMC supremo anymore remarking that when there was a wave of change, no voice could be silenced. "Till the time people don't stand up against this (injustice), it continues to happen. But now the citizens of Bengal have become alert, they have decided that they want poribortan. And this is why the BJP will form a government in the state with more than 200 seats under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi."

West Bengal Assembly Election

The West Bengal Assembly with 294 seats will go to polls in April-May 2021, Trinamool holds 222 seats at present. However, BJP has made major inroads in the state in the Lok Sabha elections winning 18 seats out of 42 and establishing itself as the major opposition force in the state. Recently, TMC trumped BJP in all 3 polls, but the BJP is using its booth-level strategy and has regularly dispatched its top leaders including Amit Shah and JP Nadda in the state for winning the upcoming elections.

