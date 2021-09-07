Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Monday, urged the BJP Mahila Morcha to reach out to women from all walks of society and connect with them. Asking the party's women wing to reach out to their 'Muslim sisters', CM Adityanath said, "Muslim women were suffering for hundreds of years because of the practice of triple talaq. Prime Minister Narendra Modi ended this evil practice and got them justice. It is our responsibility to bring all those sisters with us (the Mahila Morcha)."

Speaking at the BJP Mahila Morcha's State Working Committee meeting in Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister Adityanath said that his government has strived to ensure women's safety, and pointed out that women in the state can, now, stroll alone at night without worrying about their safety.

'Under PM Modi, the country's women have been turned into leaders': CM Adityanath

Talking about the upliftment of women under the BJP government in the Centre and the state, the UP chief minister mentioned that three women were appointed judges to the Supreme Court for the first time after Prime Minister Narendra Modi came to power. He said that under PM Modi’s government, the country’s women have been turned into leaders, instead of followers.

The UP CM pointed out that India currently has the highest number of female governors in the history of the country and referring to Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, pointed out that the Union Finance Ministry is also headed by a woman.

Mission Shakti campaign for women in UP

Talking about the various programmes that his government has launched for the upliftment of women in the state, CM Adityanath made special mention of the Mission Shakti Campaign.

The third phase of the Mission Shakti campaign was launched in October 2020 to uplift the safety, dignity and empowerment of women in the state. Some of the important programmes under the campaign include the launch of Mission Shakti Kaksha, formation of one lakh women self-help groups, linking new beneficiaries to the destitute women pension scheme, posting of women police personnel as beat police officers, special recruitment for women battalions of Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), and the construction of pink toilets for women in 1,286 police stations.

Adityanath reaffirmed his government's commitment to women's safety, saying, that in 'today's Uttar Pradesh', daughters feel secure. "When a woman moves towards self-reliance, she leads the entire society, not just the family”, he added.

Stressing on how the security of women has been uplifted in the last four years, CM Adityanath said, "Imagine what was the condition of the western part of the state before 2017. Daughters could not go to school. No one knew whether the daughters would return home safely after leaving the house. Women can walk alone fearlessly in the night now."

A day earlier, Adityanath had talked to Twitter to say, “Everyone in every city of Uttar Pradesh realizes that they have got a new environment of security”.

"This secure environment has been provided by the Bharatiya Janata Party government to daughters and sisters," he said.

UP CM @myogiadityanath graced @BJPMahilaMorcha UP State Executive Committee meeting today at Lucknow. I thank him for precious time, guidance and encouragement.



Mahila Morcha will work diligently to carry forward UP govt & Modi govt's work among the masses in UP. @blsanthosh pic.twitter.com/NXCcjeEMVt — Vanathi Srinivasan (@VanathiBJP) September 6, 2021

Stae Executive Committee meeting in Lucknow

Earlier in the day, before CM Yogi Adityanath, numerous prominent speakers, including BJP Mahila Morcha national president Vanathi Srinivasan and BJP state president Swatantra Dev Singh, spoke at the State Working Committee's inaugural session. The session comes just months before the state Assembly elections, to be held in early 2022.

Some more glimpses of BJP Mahila Morcha Uttar Pradesh State Executive Committee meeting being held at Lucknow. @blsanthosh pic.twitter.com/BYYtKBTqzt — Vanathi Srinivasan (@VanathiBJP) September 6, 2021

(With inputs from PTI and ANI)