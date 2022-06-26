Tripura: 19 Injured After Clash Breaks Out Between Congress & BJP Workers In Agartala

On Sunday, a massive clash broke out between BJP and Congress workers in Agartala after the Tripura by-election results were announced. At least 19 people including Tripura PCC chief Birajit Sinha were injured in the clash that took place in front of Congress Bhavan. Police lathicharged and fired tear gas to disperse the mob, which clashed after the results of the by-elections, where the BJP won three seats out of four and Congress one, were declared. The entire Post Office Chowmuhani area where Congress Bhavan is located wore a deserted look after the clash.

Tripura | A clash occurred between BJP and Congress workers in Agartala, today pic.twitter.com/tOquieIz05 — ANI (@ANI) June 26, 2022

Congress media-in-charge Asish Kumar Saha said, "Jubilant Congress supporters returned to Congress Bhavan with the winning candidate in the Agartala Assembly seat, Sudip Roy Barman, from the counting hall around 1 pm. When they were preparing for lunch, a strong group of BJP supporters attacked Congress Bhavan. The Tripura Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) president was hit by bricks on his head while one Congress worker, identified as Romi Miah, was stabbed by BJP supporters."

He alleged that BJP supporters led by a Yuva Morcha leader rained bricks on the building and damaged several motorcycles parked in front of it.

Meanwhile, BJP state vice-president Rajib Bhattacharjee claimed that the saffron party workers were attacked by Congress workers. "All of a sudden Congress goons pelted stones, bricks at the BJP workers, to which BJP workers responded. We're not cowards & know how to encounter such brutalities," said Rajib Bhattacharjee.

BJP wins 3 seats, Congress 1 in crucial Tripura by-elections

In the by-polls for four seats, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party bagged three Assembly seats, while Indian National Congress won one. The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress (TMC), which was looking to make inroads in the Northeastern state, performed dismally with its candidates losing deposits in all the seats.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha won the bypoll to the Town Bardowali seat by 6,104 votes. He got 17,181 votes, which is 51.63% of the total votes polled, according to the Election Commission. The nearest rival, Congress' Asish Kumar Saha, bagged 11,077 votes.

In Agartala, Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman triumphed by a margin of 3,163 votes with 17,241 votes. His nearest rival BJP's Ashok Sinha got 14,268 votes. The CPI(M) lost its fortress of Jubarajnagar to the saffron party by a margin of 4,572 votes. BJP's Malina Debnath secured 18,769 votes, while CPI(M)'s Shailendra Chandra Nath got 14,197 votes. In Surma, BJP's Swapna Das secured a total of 16,677 votes. Her nearest rival Baburam Satnami of TIPRA Motha got 12,094 votes.

(With agency inputs, Image: ANI)