Tripura: Abhishek Banerjee Receives HC Nod To Hold TMC Rally Despite Police Ban

On Saturday, Agartala saw Trinamool Congress’ (TMC) leaders and workers come together after Tripura police asked the party leaders to change the venue of Abhishek Banerjee’s pre-scheduled political rally set to happen on Sunday. The party leaders opposed the police’s decision paving the way for a high octane political drama. However, the Tripura High Court on Saturday night showed the green flag in favour of the TMC and granted permission to hold the rally at the earlier decided spot.

Tripura police cited the law and order situation while denying permission to hold the rally in front of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan. In turn, the cops suggested the TMC leaders hold their public meeting at Swami Vivekananda Stadium, Agartala instead. The police, while explaining their stand, said that the stadium was more spacious and COVID-19 restrictions could be adhered to by the crowd. However, the TMC leaders stuck to their decision and said that there will be no change in the rally location.

Sub Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Sadar Ramesh Yadav said that the decision was taken earlier and the cops did nothing last minute. “The Trinamool Congress leaders have been intimated about the change of venue orders yesterday evening. Nothing happened in the last minute,” he told ANI on Saturday. The SDPO further explained that the police could not afford to let a big public gathering happen in such a small space due to the COVID-19 restrictions kept in place. He also pointed out that communal tensions remained in certain parts of the state as a reason to turn down the TMC rally. “We have told them that there is a big space just 200 metres away from the spot, and is a better ground (Swami Vivekananda Stadium)”, Yadav said.

TMC leaders slam CM over the political drama regarding their rally

The Trinamool Congress leaders, however, seemed fixated on holding the rally at the spot and in turn started a dharna in front of the makeshift stage and chanted slogans against Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. The dharna went on for a couple of hours before ending in the late evening. Speaking to ANI, TMC Rajya Sabha MP Sushmita Dev on Saturday said, “We have been informed last night to shift the venue of the programme from Rabindra Bhavan to somewhere else. Now Abhishek Banerjee is a Z category protectee, his rally can’t be shifted overnight. In addition, people who are eager to attend the rally have been told to gather in front of Rabindra Satabarshiki Bhavan.”

Further alleging that CM Biplab Kumar Deb was behind the police decision, she said, “It is crystal clear that Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb is shaky. He is petrified of Abhishek Banerjee and people of Tripura have decided to go against the BJP.” Later, the party leaders moved the High Court, who heard the petition virtually granted permission. “As of now, whatever we have come to know, we are going to organise the rally in the same spot. The High Court has granted our permission but asked us to limit the gathering”, said Trinamool leader Kunal Ghosh.

