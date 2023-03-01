Tripura Assembly Elections Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Votes To Be Counted On March 2

Quick links:
According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the BJP-led alliance in Tripura is seen to get a decisive lead in the assembly. Whereas, the Left-Congress alliance and Tipra Motha Party will have a neck-to-neck battle in the electoral ground to get the second position.
The exit poll suggests that BJP and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) will manage to get 32-42 seats in the Tripura assembly out of the total 60 seats. The halfway mark to form the government has been kept as 31, where the BJP alliance is expected to form a majority government.
On the other hand, Congress-Left and Tipra Motha Party will hold a close fight to settle as the largest opposition in the Tripura assembly. The P-MARQ exit poll highlights that Tipra Motha will achieve 8-15 seats and the Congress-Left alliance will get 9-15 seats combined.
Kiran Gitte, Tripura's Chief Electoral Officer, said, "Counting of votes will take place at 21 counting centres. Election Commission has 60 election observers. All counting staff have been trained. Security arrangements and CCTV coverage have been arranged outside and inside counting centres."
"We have invoked Section 144 CrPC at locations where we have law and order apprehension. March 1 and 2 have been declared as 'dry days'. In the last 14 days after polling, we have had engagements and peace meetings with all political parties, candidates and local party workers," said Gitte.
Chief Minister Manik Saha is contesting from the Town Bardowali constituency, while Union minister Pratima Bhowmik is fighting from the Dhanpur constituency in the Sepahijala district. CPI(M) state secretary Jitendra Chaudhury is contesting from the Sabroom seat.
Agartala: Sudip Roy Barmon (Congress) vs Papiya Dutta (BJP)
Town Bardowali: Manik Saha (BJP) vs Ashish Kumar Saha (Congress)
Banamalipur: Rajib Bhattacharyya (BJP) vs Gopal Roy (Congress)
Khayerpur: Ratan Chakraborty (BJP) vs Prabitra Kar (CPIM)
Sabroom: Jitendra Choudhary (CPIM) vs Sankar Roy (BJP)
Kailashshsr: Birjit Sinha (Congress) vs Moboswar Ali (BJP)
Republic TV will provide live coverage of vote counting on the channel and also on its online platforms- Youtube channel and RepublicWorld.com. The live election broadcast will begin at 6 am on Thursday, March 2.
As many as 259 candidates from different political parties are in the fray. A triangular electoral battle between BJP-IPFT, and Left Front-Congress alliances, and the regional party of Tipra Motha is being witnessed.
The BJP and the Communist Party of India (Marxist) are the first and the second largest party as they are contesting the assembly elections in 55 and 43 constituencies, respectively. While Manik Saha is the CM face for the BJP, CPI(M) has four major candidates who are in the race and could give a tough battle to its rivals. The BJP and CPI(M) are head to head in the three most- talked-about constituencies, while the latter is competing with the saffron party's ally in the fourth. READ THE FULL STORY HERE.
In the 2018 assembly elections, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) won 36 seats, while its ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) bagged 18 constituencies. The CPI(M)-led Left Front emerged victorious in 16 seats, while the Congress drew a blank.
"Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of CrPC have been clamped across the state from 6 pm on March 1 to 6 am on March 3 to prevent any untoward incident, but essential services and examinees have been kept out of its purview," he said.
Security personnel conducted flag marches in different areas of Agartala as a confidence-building measure. Around 25,000 security forces have been deployed in the state.
A triangular contest is expected in Tripura as traditional rivals Congress and the Left have joined hands for the first time to challenge the BJP in the election to the state's 60-member assembly.
In this battle among the national parties, it is the Pradyot Debbarma-led TIPRA Motha that has emerged as an X-factor as the sway of its founder, scion of erstwhile royalty, among a big section of the tribal population has disturbed conventional calculations, more so as the BJP and its ally Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) had done well in the tribal region in 2018.
The counting of votes for the Tripura Assembly elections will take place on Thursday, March 2. The preparations for the same have been completed.
Elections to the 60 assembly constituencies in the state were held on February 16, with around 89.98 per cent of voters exercising their franchise.