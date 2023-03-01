Tripura Assembly Elections Results 2023 LIVE Updates: Votes To Be Counted On March 2

According to the P-MARQ exit poll, the BJP-led alliance in Tripura is seen to get a decisive lead in the assembly. Whereas, the Left-Congress alliance and Tipra Motha Party will have a neck-to-neck battle in the electoral ground to get the second position.

The exit poll suggests that BJP and Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT) will manage to get 32-42 seats in the Tripura assembly out of the total 60 seats. The halfway mark to form the government has been kept as 31, where the BJP alliance is expected to form a majority government.

On the other hand, Congress-Left and Tipra Motha Party will hold a close fight to settle as the largest opposition in the Tripura assembly. The P-MARQ exit poll highlights that Tipra Motha will achieve 8-15 seats and the Congress-Left alliance will get 9-15 seats combined.