Tripura Assembly Polls: Talks On At BJP Camp Over Cabinet Expansion & Alliance Strategies

Ahead of the Tripura Assembly polls in 2023, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) is looking forward to strengthening its ground in Tripura and expand the party's state unit. This new development has come after Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb met BJP national president JP Nadda last week on August 12.

According to an ANI report, this meeting marked discussions on several topics to be focused upon before the upcoming assembly elections in the state. The Tripura CM has been asked to concentrate on making the party hold stronger in the state and not leave any chance for the opposition. The statement was made indirectly indicating towards TMC leader Abhishek Banerjee who earlier paid a visit to the state.

Tripura CM discussion with BJP National Head

The meeting between CM Biplab Deb and Nadda also saw discussions on allying with Tripaha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) chief Pradyot Kishore Deb Burman, who earlier won the maximum number of seats in the Autonomous District Council elections.

The two leaders also spoke on other probable alliances, organisation reshuffle, and cabinet expansion in the meeting.

Talking about forming alliances, the BJP is currently in an association with the Indigenous People's Front of Tripura (IPFT). Earlier, IPFT had visited the national capital to rule out differences in the alliance and demanded jobs for tribals and more berths in the cabinet.

The meeting holds prominence after the resignation of former Congress MP from Assam, Sushmita Dev from her party. It has been assumed that she will be soon joining Trinamool Congress and can be its face in Tripura.

Although, sources say that both BJP and Congress are looking forward to inducting her into their parties and given responsibility in Tripura.

(Image Credits: PTI)