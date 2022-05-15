Tripura BJP Divided Over Manik Saha's Appointment As CM; 'Don't MLAs Have Any Say?'

The surprising change of guard in Tripura has left many BJP leaders disgruntled with some claiming that there was no consultation within the party before naming Manik Saha as the new Chief Minister.

A year ahead of the Assembly elections, the BJP got Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb to resign from the post on Saturday, and hours later, elected state party president Manik Saha, as the new Leader of the House.

Saha, who is also a Rajya Sabha member, was elected the new CM at a high-level meeting held at the official residence of the Chief Minister.

After the meeting, BJP MLA Parimal Debbarma slammed the party leadership over its choice and questioned why there was no prior consultation.

“Why were MLAs called to the meeting? Saha was made Rajya Sabha MP recently, we did not oppose that. But despite having so many MLAs, an MP has been made CM. Don't we as MLAs have any say? You will see more leaders speak out in the coming days. This is not done,” Debbarma, who represents the Ambassa constituency, said.

Shortly after the announcement, a commotion unfolded at the BJP legislative party meeting in Agartala, where state Minister Ramprasad Paul burst into tears. “I will die, I will not work for such a party,” he wailed. Siding with the Minister, Debbarma said he shares the same opinion as Paul.

BJP MLA's dramatic outburst over Manik Saha's appointment

Soon video clips started circulating that showed Paul lifting a chair to try and hurl it in the direction of one of the BJP leaders from Delhi who had come as observers. Union Minister Pratima Bhoumik, Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, Cabinet Minister Sushanta Chowdhury, and Deb’s OSD Sanjay Mishra tried to calm Paul.

Speaking to reporters after being elected as CM, Saha said he would continue to be a party karyakarta. “I was given the responsibility of the state (party) president. I worked…. now I have been named leader of the legislature party. The CM proposed my name, and everyone supported it.”

A leading dental surgeon by profession, 69-year-old Manik Saha was named the state BJP president in 2020. He had joined the BJP in 2016, two years before the party came to power in the state. His name was reportedly proposed by outgoing CM Biplab Kumar Deb. Saha is expected to take oath at 10 AM today.