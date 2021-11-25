Tripura BJP MLA Lashes Out At CM Biplab Deb Over Poll Violence: 'His Days Are Numbered'

Rebelling against Tripura CM Biplab Deb, BJP MLA Sudip Roy Burman on Wednesday claimed that 'democracy has been destroyed in the state. Fuming over Deb's silence, Burman slammed the CM for not condemning the violence and proclaimed 'His days are numbered'. Polling is on in 222 civic bodies amid tight security measures.

BJP MLA lashes out at Biplab Deb

"Police should take cognizance of all these things. The State Election commission is a mute spectator. Many videos of such instances have emerged. They should send a notice. Have they sent one notice, taken one suo-moto cognizance? Democracy has been destroyed in the state," fumed Sudip Roy Barman.

Lashing out at Deb, he added, "Not a single statement from the home minister (Biplab Deb) that hooliganism won't be tolerated. What does he think of himself? His days are numbered, I can tell you". BJP wrested Tripura from 25 years of CPM rule in 2018, ushering Biplab Deb's maiden term.

Incidentally, Burman and 3 other BJP MLAs complained to BJP chief J P Nadda about the alleged misgovernance and pointed out that it could lead to BJP's defeat in the 2023 Assembly polls. Immediately, BJP's top leadership including general secretary BL Santosh and organising secretary for Northeast Ajay Jamwal rushed to Agartala to meet the MLAs. 32 of 36 BJP MLAs attended the meeting, while others were allegedly poised to quit. While many sought his replacement, Deb was assured by BJP chief Nadda that he will continue as CM.

SC intervenes in Tripura polls

Refusing to postpone civiv polls in Tripura, Supreme Court bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud ordered the deployment of additional paramilitary forces in critical areas to manage law & order situation. Hearing a plea filed by Trinamool Congress against the Biplab Deb govt amid ongoing attacks on TMC leaders, journalists, and activists, the apex court directed the BJP govt to ensure polls take place in a 'peaceful and orderly manner. Polls to 13 Municipal Councils and six Nagar Panchayats are currently underway and the counting of votes is scheduled for December 4.

On Sunday, Tripura Police detained TMC Youth VP Saayoni Ghosh after a complaint by a BJP worker that she was causing a disturbance while an election rally of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was being held. The Police detained her for questioning and was kept in custody for more than 24 hours, after which she was granted bail. At least 19 people were injured as supporters of BJP and TMC clashed in Teliamura in Tripura's Khowai district, following which prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the CrPC were imposed in the area. TMC has been eyeing to make inroads into Tripura yet again since the return of veteran Mukul Roy and the inclusion of Sushmita Dev. Tripura goes to polls in 2023.