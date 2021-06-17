Tripura BJP Unit Siding With TMC MPs? Central Leadership Holds Marathon Meet To End Feud

The BJP state unit of Agartala conducted a marathon meeting on Thursday at the party headquarters in the presence of central leadership, for two consecutive days. The meetings were held amid speculations of BJP MLAs getting closer to the Trinamool Congress (TMC). The meeting was also organized to mitigate the ongoing scuffle between ministers of the state unit.

The ongoing difference between the BJP MLAs was acknowledged by BJP State President Dr. Manik Saha, he said, "We are a family, in a family sometimes it happens. I can say it has been sorted out yesterday."

However, when asked about the rebel MLAs getting associated with TMC, Dr. Manik Saha said that he has no idea of any such event.

According to reports, the rising scuffle has taken place between the Chief Minister and the dissenting MLAs following BJP National Vice President Mukul Roy's return to his former party. Sudip Roy Barman the leader of the dissenting MLAs who was a Congressman prior to switching to BJP has been influenced by Mukul Roy's decision, as per the reports. It has been alleged that CM Biplab Kumar Deb's decision making without taking advice of the other MLAs is the main point of contention.

The meeting was presided by BJP's National General Secretary B L Santosh and Organizational General Secretary of Tripura Phanindranath Sharma along with MPs and all the ministers. Deputy CM Jishnu Deb Varma, Cheif Minister Biplab Kumar Deb, and BJP State President were also present.

During a meeting conducted on Wednesday night, BJP dissident MLAs including former Health Minister Sudip Roy Barman, Ashis Das, Ashis Saha, DC Hrangkhawal, Burba Mohan, and Ramprashad Paul were present along with the members of the Central leadership.

The Central Leadership also organized a core committee meeting in the state earlier today.

Input with- ANI Image Source- PTI