Tripura BJP Welcomes New Leaders Ahead Of Assembly Polls

Former Tripura Trinamool Congress chief Subal Bhowmik and CPI(M) MLA Moboshar Ali joined Tripura BJP giving a major boost to the ruling BJP ahead of February 16 Tripura Assembly polls.

Both the leaders were welcomed to the party during an event, in the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, Tripura BJP chief Rajiv Bhattacharjee and national spokesperson of BJP Sambit Patra.

The TMC sacked Subal Bhowmik from the post of president of the party's Tripura state committee.

Meanwhile, Moboshar Ali was elected to the Tripura Assembly from the Kailasahar constituency in northern Tripura in 2018.

Tripura polls on February 16

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on January 18 declared the dates of the Assembly election for the North East state of Tripura. The term of the Tripura Assembly ends on March 22, 2023.

At a press conference, Chief Election Commission Rajiv Kumar said that Tripura elections will take place in a single phase that will happen on February 16 and the counting for the votes and results shall be out on March 2.

Top BJP leaders meet to finalise candidates for Tripura polls

Also, the top leaders of the BJP including party president J P Nadda, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, and others met to decide the candidates for the upcoming Tripura assembly elections.