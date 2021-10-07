Tripura BJP Will Not Be Affected By MLA Ashish Das Defecting To TMC: MP Rebati Tripura

Commenting on Tripura MLA Ashish Das's decision to leave the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and join the Trinamool Congress (TMC), BJP MP Rebati Tripura, on Wednesday, said that Das's exit will not affect the BJP government in Tripura as they enjoy the support of the people.

Talking to news agency ANI, the BJP MP said that he is unaware of the reason why Ashish Das left the party and joined Trinamool Congress. He said that there are a total of 44 MLAs including 36 BJP MLAs and the rest from the alliance partners who are still supporting the government.

"We still have the majority and the public still stands with the government so there is no danger to the government. Only he knows why he left the party and joined the TMC", Tripura added.

Taking a jibe at the Trinamool Congress, MP Rebati Tripura said that TMC has attempted on several occasions to influence BJP MLAs in Tripura. "They had said that they would come to Tripura every other month, but they have not visited for the past 10 years. They tried their hands in the North-East states, but the people of North-East states rejected them", he added

BJP MLA Ashish Das to join Trinamool Congress

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Ashish Das is currently all set to join the Trinamool Congress party and is currently in Kolkata for the same. On Wednesday, he took a dip in the Ganges and shaved his head as penance for joining the BJP. He is likely to join the party very soon ahead of the upcoming Assembly polls in Tripura.

The TMC is also aiming to contest the Assembly elections scheduled for 2023.

Notably, Ashish Das was one of seven MLAs who had recently met the national leadership of the BJP to demand the ouster of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb. The MLAs had reportedly termed Biplab Deb as a 'dictatorial and unpopular' leader. The MLAs were led by Sudip Roy Barman, who had claimed that he is supported by at least nine MLAs in the house of 60 members in Tripura. Other MLAs who had reached Delhi include Sushanta Choudhary, Ashish Saha, Diwa Chandra Rankhal, Burb Mohan Tripura, Parimal Deb Barma and Ram Prasad Pal.

(With inputs from ANI, Image: ANI)