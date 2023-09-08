Tripura Bypoll: BJP Wrests Boxanagar From CPI(M), Retains Dhanpur With Huge Margin

The Bhartiya Janata Party has secured a comfortable victory in Boxanagar, while securing Dhanpur in the bypolls held on September 5, as confirmed by the Election Commission of India. In Boxanagar, BJP’s candidate Tafajjal Hossain has registered victory by over 30,000 votes, thus adding to the saffron party’s tally in the Tripura legislative assembly.

BJP’s candidate Tafajjal Hossain has secured 34,146 votes, 30,237 votes more than his nearest rival Mizan Hossain fielded by the Communist Party of India (Marxist). Mizann Hossain has got 3,909 votes. Boxanagar has 66 per cent minority voters of a total of 43,087 electors. The bypoll was necessitated after the death of Boxanagar MLA Samsul Haque. Haque had garnered over around 19,000 votes in the last assembly elections. The battle was majorly between CPI(M) and BJP, as the two independent candidates, Md Selim and Ratan Hosen secured 181 and 144 respectively, even less than NOTA, as 434 people voted for NOTA. Further, both Congress and Tipra Motha have refrained from fielding candidates for the bypoll.

In the Dhanpur constituency, BJP’s Bindu Debnath garnered 30017, defeating his nearest rival Kaushik Chandra from CPI(M) by 18871 votes. Chandra received 11146 votes in the bypoll. The BJP won Dhanpur in the last assembly elections by 3,500 votes, however, the election was necessitated after the resignation of Union Minister of State Pratima Bhounik’s resignation as the MLA of the constituency. Dhanpur is a constituency dominated by the tribal population and it seems that the selection of candidates has benefitted the saffron party in the north-eastern state.

The election at both the assembly seats took place on September 5, while votes were counted on September 8, Friday. The state has witnessed a respectable voter turnout of 86.50 per cent in the two constituencies, however, the CPI(M) has abstained from the vote-counting process alleging rigging.

The chief minister, Manik Saha, has earlier hinted that the saffron party will be benefitted if Tipra Motha refrains from contesting on the two constituencies.