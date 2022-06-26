Tripura Bypolls: As TMC Loses Deposit In All Seats, BJP Says 'similar Result Awaits In WB'

Taking a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Amit Malviya on Sunday said that Trinamool Congress lost depots in all four seats in Tripura by-polls, finising at fourth position. He said that similar irrelevance awaits Banerjee in Bengal.

"The BJP has won 3/4 seats that went to polls in Tripura. Chief Minister Manik Saha won comfortably from Town Bardowali assembly constituency. But the real news is Mamata Banerjee’s TMC finishing fourth in all the contests and losing deposit. Similar irrelevance awaits her in WB," Malviya tweeted.

Similar irrelevance awaits her in WB. — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) June 26, 2022

BJP wins 3 seats, Congress 1 in crucial Tripura by-elections

In the by-polls for four seats, the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party bagged three assembly seats, while Indian National Congress won one. The Mamata Banerjee party, which was looking to make inroads in the Northeastern state, performed dismally with its candidates losing deposits in all the seats.

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha won the bypoll to the Town Bardowali seat by 6,104 votes. He got 17,181 votes, which is 51.63% of the total votes polled, according to Election Commision. The nearest rival, Congress' Asish Kumar Saha, bagged 11,077 votes.

In Agartala, Congress candidate Sudip Roy Barman triumphed by a margin of 3,163 votes with 17,241 votes. His nearest rival BJP's Ashok Sinha got 14,268 votes.

The CPI(M) lost its fortress of Jubarajnagar to the saffron party by a margin of 4,572 votes. BJP's Malina Debnath secured 18,769 votes, while CPI(M)'s Shailendra Chandra Nath got 14,197 votes.

In Surma, BJP's Swapna Das secured a total of 16,677 votes. Her nearest rival Baburam Satnami of TIPRA Motha got 12,094 votes.