Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha Wins Bypoll From Town Bardowali Constituency

Tripura chief minister and BJP candidate Manik Saha registered a win from the Town Bardowali Assembly constituency with 17,181 votes in the by-elections. Saha defeated Congress candidate Ashish Kumar Saha.

The counting of votes is still underway for the by-elections to three other Assembly seats in Tripura amid tight security.

Bardowali bypoll result

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha of BJP won the by-election from Town Bardowali seat by 6,104 votes

The bypolls results hold a lot of importance for newly appointed Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who is contesting from Town Bardowali, as he had to win this election to continue as Chief Minister of the state. Last month, the Rajya Sabha member was sworn in as the Chief Minister following the resignation of Biplab Deb.

On May 15, Manik Saha was sworn in as the Tripura Chief Minister at Raj Bhawan in Agartala following Biplab Kumar Deb’s resignation from the post ahead of the 2023 state Assembly elections. Following this, the newly-appointed Tripura CM said that Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has already started working for the upcoming polls.

The counting began at 8 am for the bypolls to the Agartala, Town Bardowali, Surma and Jubarajnagar seats, held on June 23.

Across three centres, the votes were being counted and over 78% of the total 1,89,032 people had cast their votes in the elections.

Tripura bypoll results

In the Agartala seat, BJP candidate Ashok Saha is pitted against Sudip Roy Barman, who had resigned as a BJP MLA and joined the Congress in February.

The Congress is leading with 17,431 votes in Agartala while the ruling BJP has secured 14,268 votes so far.

With all major political parties including BJP, Congress, Left Front, TMC, and Tipra Motha fielding candidates, Surma and Jubarajnagar assembly constituencies witnessed a multi-corner electoral fight.

In the Jubarajnagar seat, the BJP is leading so far with 18,381 votes, while the Congress has bagged 1,418 and the CPI(M) secured 1,4061 votes.

Prohibitory orders have been imposed in the regions where the by-polls were held as a precautionary measure to avoid unpleasant events. Police have informed that they are maintaining a close vigil on the situation.

(Image: PTI)