Tripura Civic Polls: SC Directs Centre, State Govt To Deploy 2 Additional CAPF Companies

As votings are underway for more than 200 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation and other civic bodies in Tripura, the Supreme Court has directed the Centre to deploy two additional companies of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) for ensuring free and fair civic polls in the state. The direction came under the recent incidents of violence in the northeastern state.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court has also instructed the central as well as state government to ensure necessary arrangements to look out for the safety of ballot boxes and the counting of votes as votings are underway on Thursday. As a part of it, directions have been given to the DGP and Home Secretary of Tripura for providing necessary security forces at the polling booth. While keeping in view the absence of CCTV cameras at polling booths, the apex court has also directed to provide unhindered access to the media for reporting on the situations as it unfolds.

Earlier on November 11, the Supreme Court while hearing a plea refused to postpone the civic body polls and further instructed the state government to ensure that political parties are not prevented from pursuing their electoral rights and further can campaign in a peaceful and orderly manner. The plea filed by the Trinamool Congress (TMC) sought action against the BJP-run Tripura government for curtailing violent incidents against the opposition parties in the state. It further alleged that they are being prevented and intimidated during the campaign. The TMC also accused the ruling BJP party of targeting them with a political motive.

Tripura civic polls

Elections for around 222 seats in the Agartala Municipal Corporation (AMC) and municipal bodies are underway in Tripura while the voting results will decide the fate of the 785 candidates in the state. The civic polls were scheduled to be held in December last year but were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

While the last day of campaigning was on Tuesday, the counting is to be held on November 28, Sunday after which the results will be announced.

Earlier this month, the Bharatiya Janata Party has already won 112 seats out of the total 334 seats across 20 local bodies on an uncontested basis and now the elections for the remaining 222 seats are ongoing.

Image: PTI