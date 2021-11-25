Tripura Civic Polls: TMC Cries Foul, Alleges Malpractice & Intimidation At Voting Booths

Amid accusations of political violence, civic polls to Tripura's 14 municipalities began at 7 am on Thursday. The polls began with the opposition Communist Party of India (Marxist) and the Trinamool Congress accusing the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party of launching attacks on candidates. Meanwhile, the TMC also alleged that the election going on in Agartala was not ‘free and fair’. TMC also shared a video to prove the same.

TMC took to their official social media handle on Thursday to share a video from the AMC Ward Number 13 in the state capital. In the video, a person can be seen closely watching voters vote inside the booth. Sharing the video, the TMC asked if an election was supposed to be monitored this closely. “Is voting supposed to be closely monitored? Free and fair elections in Agartala is turning out to be a joke! Watch to believe the situation in AMC Ward Number 13,” TMC tweeted. The party had earlier accused the BJP of planting members at polling booths to intimidate voters and polling officers.

Oppn alleges malpractices in Tripura civic polls

TMC officials also made claims that a party worker was beaten up in ward number 5 in Agartala. CPIM state secretary Jiten Chaudhary on Thursday also alleged that the ruling party members were intimidating voters in various districts. He added that they were also obstructing party workers from functioning freely near the polling booths. However, the BJP denied all allegations and its spokesperson Nabendu Bhattacharya said that the voting has begun on ‘celebratory spirit’.

The CPI(M) alleged that gangs with their faces masked and wearing helmets has been warning voters to stay at home. "Information has been pouring from... several wards of Agartala Municipal Council that a large number of miscreants are intruding into those areas at the behest of ruling BJP and indulging into terrorising the opposition supporters with dire consequences, with the threat not to move to the polling stations on November 25," the CPI(M) said in a statement. The civic elections in Tripura began at 7 am and is currently ongoing. Voting is currently ongoing in 644 booths in 13 civic bodies in Tripura.

The ongoing election is being held virtually under the Supreme Court's watch after the TMC approached the court demanding a free and fair election. Having refused to postpone polls, the SC bench led by Justice DY Chandrachud had ordered the deployment of additional paramilitary forces in critical areas to manage the law and order situation. Hearing a plea filed against the Biplab Deb government for attacks on TMC leaders and journalists, the apex court directed the state to ensure polls take place in a 'peaceful and orderly’ manner.

Image: Twitter