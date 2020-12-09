Tripura CM Asks People To Decide His Leadership Future On Dec 13; BJP Reassures Biplab Deb

Amid Tripura CM Biplab Deb's challenge for a referendum on his leadership, the BJP top brass has stepped in to defuse the crisis in the party's state unit. After a group of BJP members raised 'Biplab Hatao, BJP Bachao' slogans at the state guest house, Deb asked the people of Tripura to gather at the Astabal Maidan in Guwahati on December 13 to decide his fate as the Chief Minister. Subsequently, both the CM and BJP's Tripura in-charge Vinod Sonkar spoke to the party's national president JP Nadda in this regard. The Tripura CM has not only been advised to drop his programme scheduled on December 13 but also been assured that he can continue serving as the Chief Minister.

BJP's Tripura in-charge Vinod Sonkar remarked, "I have spoken to the national president in this regard. Tripura CM has also spoken to the national president. There is no need to hold such a programme. The CM should continue serving the people of the state. If there is any issue, the organization will take cognizance and look into this."

Tripura MLAs meet BJP president

The infighting in Tripura BJP first came to the fore when 4 BJP MLAs from the state- Ram Prasad Paul, Asish Kumar Saha, Sushanta Chowdhury and Parimal Debbarma met JP Nadda on October 13. The leader of this dissident group is believed to be Sudip Roy Barman, who was recently sacked as the Tripura Health Minister. Reportedly, they complained about the alleged misgovernance by the current administration and pointed out that it could lead to BJP's defeat in the 2023 Assembly polls. One of the dissidents claimed that nearly 25 MLAs wanted a reshuffling of the Council of Ministers so that good governance could be delivered to the people.

The 2018 Tripura Assembly polls

In the 2018 Assembly polls, BJP won an astonishing 36 seats in the 60-member Tripura Assembly as compared to zero seats won by the party in the previous election. With a vote share of 43.59%, BJP ensured that the ruling CPI(M) could bag only 16 seats. On the other hand, none of Congress' candidates registered a victory. At present, the Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura has 8 MLAs and they are a part of the ruling coalition in the state.

