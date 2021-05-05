Tripura CM Biplab Deb Advises Mamata Against Becoming CM Owing To Nandigram Defeat

In a fresh salvo at TMC, Tripura CM Biplab Deb opined that Mamata Banerjee should not become the CM as she lost from Nandigram in the West Bengal polls. Addressing a press conference in Agartala on Tuesday, he stressed that this is a matter of ethics as the people did not elect her. Deb asserted that he would stay away from the CM post if he loses the next Assembly election.

Flanked by Deputy Chief Minister Jishnu Dev Varma, MPs Pratima Bhowmik and Rebati Tripura, and BJP state president Dr.Manik Saha, he also decried the post-poll violence in West Bengal. Banerjee is set to take oath as the CM for the third time in a low-key ceremony at the Raj Bhavan at 10.45 am. Former CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, Left Front chairman Biman Bose, state Congress president Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury, state BJP chief Dilip Ghosh, Speaker Biman Banerjee, outgoing Leader of Opposition Abdul Mannan and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly are some of the guests invited for the oath-taking ceremony.

Tripura CM Biplab Deb remarked, "Many people have become the Chief Minister without contesting the elections, but Mamata Banerjee contested and lost the election from Nandigram. People did not elect her and on this ground, ethically, she should keep herself away from the Chief Ministerial position". He added, "Now, Mamata Banerjee is claiming that there was a conspiracy against her. If defeat is a conspiracy, then there is a conspiracy behind victory in the election".

Mamata Banerjee to challenge Nandigram result

In her first reaction to the election results on May 2, TMC supremo Mamata Banerjee conceded defeat in Nandigram to her BJP opponent Suvendu Adhikari. She emphasised, "Don't worry about Nandigram, I struggled for Nandigram because I fought a movement. It's ok. Let the Nandigram people give whatever verdict they want, I accept that. I don't mind. We won more than 221 seats and BJP has lost the election". However, on Monday, she alleged electoral malpractices in Nandigram.

The CM cried foul over the reduction of her 8000-plus vote lead, EC server breakdown, alleged switching of EVMs and supervision of the counting process by two purportedly "biased" EC observers. According to her, the Returning Officer had alleged a threat to his life while turning down TMC's plea for a recount. While Banerjee announced her intention to move the court, the poll body made it clear that the Returning Officer's decision can only be challenged by filing an election petition before the High Court.