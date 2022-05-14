Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb Submits Resignation, Likely To Be Replaced By Evening: Sources

In a massive development, Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Deb has tendered his resignation to Governor SN Arya on Saturday, sources told Republic. Sources have revealed that Deb was allegedly sacked by the high command and was asked to resign over certain differences.

The new Chief Minister of Tripura is expected to be chosen at a legislative party meeting of the BJP scheduled to be held at 8 PM today. The meeting will be headed by senior observers from the party-- Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav and BJP national general secretary Vinod Tawde. The name of the new CM is likely to get clear by the end of the day, or by tomorrow (May 15).

"A meeting of the legislative party will be held at 8 PM. The new leader will be elected. Under the leadership of Biplab Deb, there has been a lot of development in the state in the last 4 years," said BJP's central observer Bhupender Yadav.

Meanwhile, Republic has learned that Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhowmik, who was inducted into the Modi Cabinet after the July 2021 overhaul, is said to be a frontrunner for the post. She had won the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from the West Tripura seat and had defeated sitting MP Shankar Prasad Dutta with a margin of 3,05,689 votes. The names of Tripura Deputy CM Jishnu Dev Varma and BJP State President Manik Saha are also doing the rounds.

After the resignation, a meeting is currently underway with Biplab Deb, Bhupendra Yadav, Vinod Tawde and party's state in-charge Vinod Sonkar in attendance.

Biplab Deb issues first response after resignation

Speaking to reporters after tendering his resignation, Biplab Deb thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance and asserted that the party was bigger than any post. He also promised to continue working for the overall development of Tripura in the coming years.

"The party is supreme. I respect the decision of the party and I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for guiding me. I will continue to work for Tripura's overall development," said Biplab Deb.

In its first reaction, Trinamool Congress (TMC), which has been at loggerheads with the Tripura government, claimed that Deb's resignation was due to 'infighting' in the BJP. "What happened to Mr. Biplab Deb is a result of the clash between 2 groups of the BJP. They have a lot of factionalism, it (resignation) is a result of the infighting," claimed TMC leader Kunal Ghosh.

Biplab Deb's resignation comes in the lead-up to the 2023 Tripura Elections. He was appointed the Chief Minister after the BJP stormed to power in 2018, ending 25 years of Left Front rule.