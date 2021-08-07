Tripura CM Biplab Makes Narrow Escape From Accident; 3 Men Held On 'attempt To Murder'

Three men have been arrested on the charge of "attempting to murder" on Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb when he was out on a walk on Thursday evening.

The three men allegedly broke the security cordon of the Chief Minister and drove their car through it when walking near his official residence at Shyamaprasad Mukerjee Lane. Deb however made a narrow escape as he jumped aside when the vehicle whisked past him.

"The CM managed to jump aside as the vehicle whisked past him, but one of his security personnel sustained minor injuries. The Chief Minister's security tried to intercept the car but could not," the police said.

The police chased and stopped the rashly driven car with registration number TR01-0356 at around a kilometer away from the Ker Chowmuhani area and arrested the three youths from the seized vehicle. The accused were identified as Subham Saha, (27) resident of Kashari Patty, Aman Saha (25) resident of Ramthakur Sangha, and Gairik Ghosh (24) resident of Rabindrapally apartment, police added. An "attempt to murder" case has been filed against them.

The vehicle owned by Subham Saha's father Prantosh was driven by Gairik Ghosh at the time of the incident.

Arrested accused sent to judicial custody

"The three men were brought to West Agartala police station and a case under section 279, 427, 353, 332 and 307 of Indian Penal Code (IPC) and section 181 and 184 of Motor Vehicles (MV) Act was filed against them," the police said.

All three youths were produced before the court of Chief Judicial Magistrate PP Paul on Friday and they were sent to judicial custody for 14 days. Assistant Public Prosecutor Bidyut Sutradhar said the motive of the three men, all in their mid-20s, was yet to be ascertained.