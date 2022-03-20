Tripura CM Credits PM Modi For State's Development, Asserts N.E States Working As Team

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Sunday credited PM Narendra Modi for the coordinated development he has ushered-in in the north-eastern states, stressing Tripura in particular. Lauding PM Modi for the development in the state, the Tripura CM further stated, "PM Modi has given respect to the North-Eastern states. All the Chief Ministers of the North East region have been tied into the same string of development."

North-Eastern states are working in unison: Biplab Deb

Sharing the experience of his Nagaland counterpart Neiphiu Rio before PM Modi-led BJP came to power in the Centre, the Tripura CM said, "All the Chief Ministers of North East regions are very close to each other nowadays. Often we share our thoughts over the development activities being carried out in the North East region," Noting that this wasn't the scenario before the saffron party assumed power at the Centre, CM Deb further added, "When I asked Nagaland Chief Minister Neiphiu Rio about his experience of being in office before PM Modi came to power, he said that Chief Ministers of small states used to get less importance in New Delhi. Only after PM Modi came to power all the CMs are given equal importance and patient hearing," ANI reported.

PM Modi lauds development in Tripura

During his visit to Tripura earlier in November last year, PM Narendra Modi appreciated the development witnessed by the state and said, "Tripura has shown how new systems can be created in a limited time. Earlier, there was no talk without commission or corruption in the state, but with the government's schemes, benefits are reaching their accounts." Furthermore, emphasising a new approach adopted by the Centre, PM Modi stated that the policies which were earlier formed behind closed doors are now formed according to the needs of the regions.

While speaking about the self-help groups in the state, PM Modi outlined that the women have been connected to the banking system through the Jan Dhan accounts. Though earlier every self-help group used to get loans of Rs 10 lakhs without guarantee, now it has increased to Rs 20 lakhs, added PM Modi.

Yogi Adityanath likely to visit Tripura soon: CM Deb

Furthermore, CM Deb added that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath is likely to visit Tripura soon. Biplab Deb told ANI, "I have spoken to Yogi over the phone. He has said that he will visit Tripura very shortly. Not only him, Chief Ministers of Manipur, Goa and other states that went to polls recently will also come over here in the land of Maa Tripurasundari."

