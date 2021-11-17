Tripura CM Deb Accuse Communists Of Exploiting Farmers, Daily Wagers In State

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb on Wednesday accused the former Left Front-led state government of exploiting farmers and daily wage earners. The BJP leader lambasted the government that ruled the state for two decades and said that it never worked for the welfare of the people. He was addressing a gathering of farmers and start-up businessmen concerned with the agriculture sector.

Launching an intense attack on the Opposition parties Deb said, "The previous governments in Tripura never worked in a time-bound manner to complete public welfare schemes."

Deb claimed that farmers in the state have lost their hopes in the previous ruling government and said, "The Union Minister of Agriculture Narendra Singh Tomar is here. They (the Left Front regime) have ruled the state for a long time. I have challenged them if you can take one farmer from our state to the farmers' movement taking place in Delhi. Who they are is known to all."

CM Biplab Deb claims Tripura farmers 'not supporting' protest in Delhi

CM Biplab Deb further added that farmers from the state refrained from participating in the farmers' protest against the three Centre farm laws.

"Not a single farmer from Tripura participated in the movement taking place in the National Capital. Why should farmers rally behind them when they had done nothing for the farmers," Deb said.

"Instead of farmers, one leader of the party went to Delhi who had been seen waving their party flag standing on a tractor. He is not a farmer but a political leader," Deb added.

The BJP leader said that farmers are well aware of who is doing work in their interests. He blamed the communist party for 'exploiting' the working class and daily wagers.

Deb alleged that the farmers of Tripura were aware of the welfare schemes of the Modi government. They know who has given money to the farmers of Tripura under the PM Kisan scheme and which government started the FCI paddy procurement scheme. This is why the farmers did not respond to the traitors who exploited them. "Had there been any particular section or party that exploited the working class and daily wagers the most, then it would certainly be the communists. And, it is a fact," alleged Deb.

Deb talks about welfare schemes for farmers in Tripura

Spotlighting the time-bound strategies of the present BJP-led government in delivering services to the people of Tripura, Deb said that in the agriculture and allied sectors, his government has initiated a number of new projects like the use of sex-sorted semen to improve the number of cows is also fetching good results.

"I have personally talked to the owner of Amul and he has suggested that we should opt for this method for the development of the dairy sector in Tripura," he added.

Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb further added that according to the recent statistics, 94 per cent of the calves were female and are expecting to tap Rs 1,100 crore within the state if the import of milk could be stopped enhancing local production.

(Inputs: ANI)

(Image: ANI/PTI)