Tripura: CPI(M) To Boycott Manik Saha's Oath Taking Ceremony As New CM

Following Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Biplab Kumar Deb’s resignation from the post of the Tripura Chief Minister, state party chief Manik Saha is now set to take oath as the next CM of the state. With the oath-taking ceremony lined up to take place on Sunday at Raj Bhawan in Agartala, CPI(M)'s Tripura unit has decided to boycott the ceremony. The CPI(M) leaders lashed out at the BJP's decision to change the state CM and stated that democracy in Tripura was in danger.

CPI(M) Tripura, in a letter, informed that they have decided to boycott the oath-taking ceremony of new CM Dr Manik Saha.

Speaking on the government's decision to change the CM in the state, CPI(M) leader Chigurupati Babu Rao said that the BJP was misleading the people of Tripura with the move. Slamming CM Biplab Kumar Deb’s resignation, Babu Rao claimed that the BJP was being isolated in the state. “Democracy is in danger in Tripura. Hence, they are changing the CM. They are misleading people by changing the CM. BJP is now isolated in Tripura,” the CPI(M) leader said. His comment came amid reports of infighting in the BJP came out after Saha, a Rajya Sabha member, was elected the new CM at a high-level meeting on Saturday.

Biplab Deb resigns; Manik Saha new Tripura CM

Former CM Biplab Deb tendered his resignation to Governor SN Arya on May 14. Sources revealed that Deb was allegedly sacked by the high command, and was asked to resign over certain 'differences'. Speaking to reporters after tendering his resignation, he thanked Prime Minister Narendra Modi for his guidance and asserted that the party was bigger than any post. He also promised to continue working for the overall development of Tripura in the coming years.

"The party is supreme. I respect the decision of the party and I thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah for guiding me. I will continue to work for Tripura's overall development," said Biplab Deb.

Shortly after, Manik Saha was announced as the new CM of the northeastern state. The shuffle in the top post comes in the lead-up to the 2023 Tripura Elections. Notably, Saha quit the Congress party in 2016 to join the BJP. A dentist by profession, he was named the party's state president and succeeded Chief Minister Biplab Deb who had led the party to its historic 2018 assembly election win, which ended 25 years of Left rule. In March 2022, he was elected to Tripura's lone Rajya Sabha seat. The oath-taking ceremony is set to take place at 11:30 am on May 15 at Raj Bhawan, Agartala.

