Tripura Elections 2023: Congress Hints At Possible Pre-poll Alliance With Left & Others

As Tripura is set to welcome assembly elections later in 2023, former state BJP MLAs Sudip Roy Barman and Asish Saha, who switched sides to the Congress party on Saturday, have hinted towards a possible pre-poll alliance between the grand-old party and other political factions including the Left, in a bid to defeat the ruling BJP in the state.

While addressing a public rally, Sudip Roy Barman said, "No political party is untouchable for us. I am inviting all to join hands with Congress to restore the democratic culture of the state. The attempts being made to stifle the voice of dissent have to be retaliated and I am urging all the political parties of the state not to act cowardly this time."

'CPI(M) supporters should help Congress workers': Sudip Roy Barman

"I would like to urge all Congress workers to protect the people of your locality. Political affiliation must not be a reason to differentiate. If a CPI(M) supporter is under attack in your locality, go and protect him. In response, I also want the CPI(M) supporters to come forward and help Congress workers. All political parties have every right to organize and express their views. TIPRA Motha in the ADC areas should also take a similar stance," he added.

Burman and Saha join Congress

On Tuesday, Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Saha, who resigned from BJP posts on February 7, joined the Congress ahead of the 2023 Tripura Elections. The two leaders were inducted into Congress camp after meeting ex-party chief Rahul Gandhi and general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra in Delhi. With their resignations, the strength of the BJP MLAs has come down in the Tripura Assembly from 36 to 33. Tripura Legislative Assembly Speaker Ratan Chakraborty had accepted the resignation letters tendered by former BJP Ministers Sudip Roy Barman and Ashish Kumar Saha.

(With Agency Inputs)