Tripura Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: 69.94% Voter Turnout; EC Sends Notice To Congress, BJP

The office of the Tripura Chief Electoral officer (CEO) has sent notices to the state Congress and BJP for "an appeal for a vote in the favour" of their own parties tweeted from their official handle after the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct. This comes under violation of Section 126 (1) (b) of the Representation of People Act, 1961 which states the Prohibition of public meetings during the period of forty-eight hours ending with an hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll.

Both parties have been asked to take corrective measures and explain the party's stand for the violation by 5 pm on February 17.

Notice to Congress

Notice to BJP