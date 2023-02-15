Tripura Polls 2023 LIVE Updates: 69.94% Voter Turnout; EC Sends Notice To Congress, BJP

Quick links:
Glimpses of Model cum Women Managed Polling Station.
7-Ramnagar, Agartala West #Tripura.
The voting for the single-phase elections in Tripura Assembly polls officially ended at 4 pm.
A scuffle was reported at a polling station under Tripura's 33 Kakraban Assembly constituency. Following this, the sector magistrate held an inquiry into the matter, informed ADM & Collector Tripura Sumit Lodh. A case has been registered in the matter and situation is under control.
As per the Election Commission of India, Tripura recorded a voter turnout of 69.94% till 3:30 pm.
The district-wise turnout is:
Dhalai- 72.81%
Gomati- 68.37%
Khowai- 69.08%
North Tripura- 65.21%
Sepahijala- 70.27%
South Tripura- 72.97%
Unakoti-69.28%
West Tripura- 70.57%
Senior citizens and Divyang Voters arrived at the polling station with the help of ECI volunteers to cast their votes.
The office of the Tripura Chief Electoral officer (CEO) has sent notices to the state Congress and BJP for "an appeal for a vote in the favour" of their own parties tweeted from their official handle after the imposition of the Model Code of Conduct. This comes under violation of Section 126 (1) (b) of the Representation of People Act, 1961 which states the Prohibition of public meetings during the period of forty-eight hours ending with an hour fixed for the conclusion of the poll.
Both parties have been asked to take corrective measures and explain the party's stand for the violation by 5 pm on February 17.
Women voters enthusiastically participated in the festival of Democracy where they practised their right to vote.
As per the Election Commission of India, Tripura recorded a voter turnout of 51.35% till 2 pm.
The district-wise turnout is:
Dhalai- 54.17%
Gomati- 49.69%
Khowai- 49.67%
North Tripura- 47.57%
Sepahijala- 51.27%
South Tripura- 53.67%
Unakoti-50.64%
West Tripura- 52.49%
Amid the polling in Tripura underway, the Election Commission of India in its press release stated that seizures were done in three northeastern states which are scheduled for elections.
The Election Commission of India's thrust on inducement-free" elections has led to sustained efforts for election expenditure monitoring in the poll-going states of Tripura, Nagaland and Meghalaya. The recorded seizures in the three states mark a significant increase with over 20 times increase in seizures as compared to Assembly Elections in 2018. As per the ECI release, seizures totalling more than Rs 147 crores recorded so far in all three states.
Bru migrant voters are able to exercise their franchise after many years due to rehabilitation & registration of voters in Tripura. They are seen coming out in large numbers in Haduklaupara in 47 Ambassa Assembly Constituency in the Dhalai district.
Voters of the Raima Assembly Constituency crossed Dumbur Lake and travelled by boat to reach the polling station in the Dhalai district of Tripura to cast their votes during Assembly Elections 2023.
Tipra Motha Chief Pradyot Bikram Manikya Deb Barman said, "I think voter turnout will be over 90% & people of Tripura will give us a chance. Our demand is giving people constitutional rights after that we will talk about CM face. Every party will say on election day, even I will say that we are winning 31 seats".
He added, "We got information that Dhanpur & Mohanpur have witnessed violence by the ruling party. We have complained about the violence caused in Dhanpur & Mohanpur and about the malfunctions in the EVMs. I want the entire voting process to be over by dark".
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha spoke exclusively to Republic TV on BJP's performance and Congress-CPM alliance including chances of a post-poll alliance with Tipra Motha. He stated that BJP's only challenge is to counter the CPM-Congress violent activities as they are the troublemakers.
CPI(M) supporters alleged of not being allowed to cast their respective votes in the Kakraban–Salgarh assembly constituency
BJP MP and Former Tripura CM Biplab Kumar Deb on Thursday exercised his right to vote in Tripura. While speaking to the media, Deb said, "We don't see any election as big or small. Public is supreme and it's our duty to respect them. They gave us power in 2018 and despite COVID, we worked in all sectors of the state. People know this".
He further stated that Tripura was in darkness for a long time. "Today youth is hopeful, women have smiles on their faces and the elderly show trust. This was missing. People are taking a decision for their future today. Under PM Modi's leadership, BJP will form a govt here once again with the majority".
As per the Election Commission of India, Tripura recorded a voter turnout of 32.06% till 11 am.
The district-wise turnout is:
Dhalai- 33.92%
Gomati- 30.57%
Khowai- 30.88%
North Tripura- 29.48%
Sepahijala- 31.72%
South Tripura- 33.61%
Unakoti-31.85%
West Tripura- 33.18%
Amid the voting for Tripura elections is underway, poll violence reported in South Tripura's Kakraban town. Left cadre claimed that of being beaten by the BJP after which two injured have been hospitalised and undergoing treatment.
The Bru Migrants from Mizoram who were resettled in Tripura exercised their right to vote for the first time in the State assembly elections. Brus, also referred to as Reangs, is a tribal community indigenous to northeast India and has historically resided in parts of Mizoram, Tripura, and Assam. In Tripura, the Brus are a designated Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Group (PVTG).
After chaos was reported in the Dhanpur constituency, CPM leader and Former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar alleged that in some places voters are being stopped from voting. "In some places, miscreants on behalf of the BJP are causing trouble and stopping people from casting their votes fearlessly. But the people are trying their best to cast votes. At some places where voters are not allowed to vote, they are blocking roads and urging the election commission, if they are not allowed to cast votes they won’t let others cast their votes. This is a positive sign and a determined effort".
Manik Sarkar further said, "The information our people get is communicated to Chief Electoral Officer. He is responding in a very positive manner. But what action is taken on the ground needs to be examined further".
As Tripura goes to polling, Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Gitte Kirankumar Dinakarrao said that the state has registered a voter turnout of 14% up until 9 a.m. on Thursday, with the voting process being peaceful in the first two hours. The voting started at 7 a.m. and will go until 4 p.m. Dinakarrao added that the 'enthusiasm was palpable', particularly among women.
As the polling is underway, chaos in Tripura's Dhanpur assembly constituency's Booth 23 and 59 (Bhavanipur & Durlavpur Area) were reported. As per the sources, voters have been obstructed to cast their votes after which the voters blocked the roads.
BJP candidate Papiya Dutt casts her vote in Ranjitnagar school under Ramnagar assembly constituency 6 Agartala constituency
Leader of Opposition (LoP) and former CM Manik Sarkar casts his vote in Agartala for Assembly elections
Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma chief said, "Congress has no vote base in Tripura. Neither of the other parties has any chance. Since we are fighting in 42 seats our chances of reaching the magic number is high. I admire BJP because they chose to sit in the opposition during the 13-day government. . If didn't get the desired result will sit in the opposition".
#TripuraAssemblyElection2023 | We are fighting on more seats than others and the victory card will stay on our side only in #Tripura: Tipra Motha Chief #PradyotDebbarma tells Republic.
Tune in to watch-https://t.co/CDDI2TwDGG pic.twitter.com/tyK7C8SHZI
In an exclusive conversation with Republic TV, Tipra Motha chairman Pradyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma refuted claims of post-poll alliance and said that he won't betray his people.
As per the Election Commission of India, Tripura recorded a voter turnout of 13.69% till 10 am.
The district-wise turnout is:
Dhalai- 13.62%
Gomati- 12.99%
Khowai-13.08%
North Tripura- 12.79%
Sepahijala- 13.61%
South Tripura- 14.34%
Unakoti-13.34%
West Tripura- 14.56%
As polling in Tripura is underway, Transgender voters cast their vote in 13-Pratapgarh AC, Aralia, West Tripura District.
As per the Election Commission of India, Tripura recorded a voter turnout of 12.32% until 9 am.
The district-wise turnout is:
Dhalai- 13.62%
Gomati- 12.99%
Khowai-13.08%
North Tripura- 12.79%
Sepahijala- 13.61%
South Tripura- 10.47%
Unakoti-13.34%
West Tripura- 14.56%