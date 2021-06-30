Tripura Govt Claims Steady Economic Growth Despite Pandemic, Oppn Says 'far From Reality'

Tripura has experienced economic growth, with a per capita income greater than the national average and a significant rise in its Gross State Domestic Product (GSDP), said Ratan Lal Nath, the state's Law and Education Minister. The Minister said, "When BJP- Indigenous Peoples Front of Tripura (IPFT) government came to power in March 2018 the GSDP of Tripura was Rs 43,715 crore but on the following year (2018-19) it went up to Rs 49,845 crore, again in the year 2019-20 it was Rs 55,984 crore and in 2020-21 it has gone up to Rs 59,750 crore. There has been a continuous rise in the GSDP every year."

Tripura claims steady economic growth

Along with the GSDP, Nath, who also serves as the state government's spokesperson, noted that the state's per capita income has been steadily rising, from Rs 1,00,444 during the Left Front's reign in FY 2017-18 to Rs 1,12,849 in 2018-19, Rs 1,25,921 in 2019-20, and Rs 1,31,128 in FY 2020-21.

The minister added, "Despite the economy in most states being down due to COVID-19, the state of Tripura recorded an increase in both GSDP and per capita income. It is because 41.8% of the contribution to the state's economy comes from the primary sector, agriculture and agri-allied, which have not been affected much."

Opposition parties, including the Communist Party of India (Marxist) (CPIM) and the Congress, have dismissed the allegation, calling it a "statistical jugglery" that is "far from ground reality." Pabitra Kar, Tripura's former Deputy Speaker and CPI(M) farmer leader remarked, "Figures may resemble growth but practically, agriculture in Tripura is in very serious condition. The main reasons are poor irrigation system, and no sale of agricultural products and raw rubber, the two prime sources of income."

Opposition questions economic growth

Everything was closed and people didn't have work because of the COVID-induced lockdown and curfew, he continued. "Moreover, Mahatma Gandhi Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and other government development activities were on a halt and therefore, people have lost their income. Government's claim that there is growth and increase of personal income of the people of the state is totally false," he said.

Echoing the CPI (M) leader, Tapas Dey, the state's Congress vice-president, asserted that while the administration claimed a double engine growth and improved the state's status, the fact was that it was the worst state in the Northeast, if not the entire country. Deb called the government's assertion of constant increases in GSDP and per capita income since the BJP-IPFT took office a "statistical jugglery."

The veteran Congress leader said, "The state government is giving self-contradictory statements because on one hand it is showing huge growth in the per capita income of the people of the state, and on the other hand it shows that out of the total of 8 lakh families in the state, 7 lakh families are being paid Rs 1000 per month because their income was been affected due to the pandemic." He went on to say that the government's claim of economic growth is not based on facts.