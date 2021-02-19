Tripura Minister Defends Biplab Deb On BJP's Global Expansion Claim: 'World Is Influenced'

Days after the Tripura CM Biplab Deb claimed that the Union Home Minister shared his plans of 'expanding BJP's base in Nepal and Sri Lanka', the law minister of Tripura, Ratan Lal Nath defended the CM's statement and clarified that Deb meant to state that 'nations like the United States and Sri Lanka remain influenced by the ideals of BJP, and were mulling on adapting them'.



Nath however claimed that the world is witnessing the ideologies of the saffron brigade in India and that the US and Sri Lanka have started accepting the ideals of the party. He claimed that Deb's statement did not mean that, 'BJP will establish its base anywhere'.

'BJP will establish its base anywhere': Tripura CM

The Law Minister further referred to the International Yoga Day and stressed that the entire world recognised the importance of Yoga after Prime Minister Narendra Modi took the initiative to celebrate the traditional practice. Referring to the Covid-19 vaccination drive, Nath said that India developed the vaccines and countries are procuring the doses from India. He linked these aspects to the ideals and claimed that 'The entire world is thinking about PM Modi's thoughts and ideas.'

Amit Shah Has Plans to Form BJP Govts in Nepal, Sri Lanka': Tripura CM Biplab Deb pic.twitter.com/K7LaIaL4O5 — Punjab Spectrum (@punjab_spectrum) February 15, 2021

Earlier this week, a video clip of Biplap Deb surfaced on social media where he was seen claiming that Amit Shah shared his thoughts about establishing BJP's base in Nepal and Sri Lanka. Deb recently also claimed of recalling certain excerpts from a conversation with Shah in a meeting at the State Guest House, where BJP's Ajay Jamwal had said that 'BJP has come to power in many states'. To which, Deb claimed Shah had replied stating that Nepal and Sri Lanka are still remaining and that the BJP has to be victorious there too.

Of the many claims, the Tripura CM also had stated that the BJP became the largest party in the world due to Amit Shah's leadership. In retaliation to the claims made by Deb, Kathmandu witnessed a formal protest against India. Nath's statements came as clarification for what he termed misinterpretation of the words used by Deb.

