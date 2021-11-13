Tripura Minister Slams TMC, Accuses Party Of Providing 'fabricated Information' To SC

A day after the Supreme Court gave directions to the Tripura government for ensuring that no political party is denied electoral rights, BJP leader and Tripura Minister of Information and Cultural Affairs, Sushanta Chowdhury, lashed out at the Trinamool Congress (TMC) for misleading the people of the state and further providing false and fabricated information before the Supreme Court. Calling the activities of the opposition party "self-contradictory", Chowdhury vowed to give a big befitting reply to TMC in the upcoming polls.

Speaking on the same, he said that the Trinamool Congress in an affidavit to the SC has stated that their plea was not heard by the High Court of Tripura, however, according to him, the Tripura HC had given a verdict further directing the state government to allow the party to organise a political programme in front of Rabindra Bhavan. Hence, Chowdhury said, the TMC's plea to the SC was contradictory. Further calling TMC's sudden foray into politics an "attempt to catch fish in the muddy water", the BJP leader condemned and warned TMC to refrain from indulging in such activities.

"Today, they have tried to make a big political issue out of that apprehending defeat in the forthcoming civic body elections but people of Tripura who are well aware of the rapid political developments taking place in the state will give a befitting reply to the TMC", he added.

Meanwhile, the Tripura Minister also accused TMC of playing into the hands of the CPI(M) to ensure that they come to power in the next elections. Further, speaking on the Supreme Court's directions, he said that in a judgement, the SC has directed the Tripura government to ensure security to the contesting candidates and the state government has already communicated this matter to the police superintendent of all districts.

Supreme Court directs Tripura government to ensure free and fair polls

Earlier on Thursday, the Supreme Court of India gave a judgement directing the Tripura government to ensure free and fair local body polls and to make certain that no political party is denied their electoral rights in the state. Calling it the duty of the state government, the order asks to ensure that the political parties are not prevented from carrying out political campaigns.

Apart from that, directions have been provided to ensure the maintenance of law and order in the upcoming municipal elections in the state. The order was issued by a bench of justices including DY Chandrachud, Surya Kant, and Vikram Nath after hearing a plea by the Trinamool Congress which sought security for the party workers and representatives further alleging violence on the party workers during the upcoming local body elections.

(With agency inputs, Image: @SushantaChowdhury/Facebook)