Tripura MLA Arun Bhowmik Urges ‘Talibani Style’ Attack On TMC; BJP Washes Off Their Hands

Tripura BJP MLA Arun Chandra Bhowmik, on Wednesday, landed himself in a controversy after asking his supporters to launch "Talibani style attacks" on Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders if they landed at the Agartala airport.

Following this, the saffron party has said that it is the MLA's exclusive statement and not that of the Bharatiya Janata Party. Arun Chandra Bhowmik had said that the TMC is trying to harm the Biplab Kumar Deb-led government in Tripura that came to power by ending the 25-year-long Communist rule.

Arun Chandra Bhowmik said, "I appeal to all of you that we need to attack them in Talibani style. We need to attack them once they land at the airport here. We will protect our government led by Biplab Kumar Deb with every drop of blood."

Tripura BJP MLA's 'Talibani style attack' remark strikes controversy

The controversial remark was made by the Tripura BJP MLA on Wednesday while he was addressing a felicitation ceremony for the newly inducted Union Minister of State for Social Justice and Empowerment, Pratima Bhowmik, at Belonia old town hall in South Tripura district.

A video clip of Arun Bhowmik's remark has now gone viral on social media and has invited a lot of criticism. Reacting to his remarks, Tripura TMC leader Subal Bhowmik demanded the BJP MLA’s arrest. The TMC leader further said that his party leaders were harassed at a private hotel in Agartala. "This incident happened after the BJP MLA had made this provocative remark," Subal Bhowmik added.

BJP: 'It is entirely his responsibility'

BJP Tripura chief spokesperson Subrata Chakraborty said the comment made by Bhowmik is exclusively his own and the party does not take any responsibility. He insisted that the "Talibani style attack" remark is entirely the MLA's responsibility. He also added that things like this are not in compliance with BJP's culture.

On the other hand, when Arun Chandra Bhowmik said that he had made the remark as an example to justify how to counter TMC seriously.

“I used the word ''Talibani'' to make it clear that the way the Trinamool Congress is trying to harm the BJP government in Tripura, it needs a strong reaction. Use of the word ‘Talibani’ might have sent a wrong message, but my intention was just to narrate how to counter them seriously,” the BJP legislator said.

(Image: PTI, ANI, Facebook-@Arun Chandra Bhowmik)