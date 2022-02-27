Tripura: MoS Pratima Bhoumik Says Violence In Congress' DNA, Alleges 'terrifying' Attack

Union Minister of State, Social Justice and Empowerment Pratima Bhoumik targeted Congress for the series of clashes in the state's capital Agartala and said that violence and hooliganism are inherited in the grand old party's DNA. MoS Bhoumik's statement comes after the capital city was rocked following a feud between supporters of Congress and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). Bhoumik took to Twitter and claimed being attacked by "Congress hooligans" who threw petrol bombs from the roof of the Congress headquarters to target her.

Last night, in a terrifying and shocking incident, I was attacked by these Congress hooligans. (1/3) — Pratima Bhoumik (@PratimaBhoumik) February 27, 2022

In an interview with ANI, the Union Minister also launched an attack on Sudip Roy Burman who left the BJP to join the Congress recently. "They (Barman and Asish Saha) can't adjust in a party like BJP. This is why they left. Violence and hooliganism are in their DNA", she said while explaining Barman's exit from BJP.

Further referring to Congress' failure to secure power in the state, Bhoumik told ANI, "Giving shelter to goons can't make someone a leader. The people of Tripura understood it very well and that is why they cannot taste power and under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the political change of guard became possible".

'Women were used to attack BJP offices': MoS Bhoumik

Addressing the alleged attacks on BJP party offices, Bhoumik said that petrol bombs and stones were hurled towards the BJP workers during the rally they organised to condemn the attacks. "People have witnessed how women were brought into Congress office to attack the BJP's rally. They have proved what kind of politics they believe in. The politics of Congress and BJP are poles apart", she said as per ANI.

I am grateful to the women police on duty of Agartala West PS who risked their lives to save me from this violent attack by Congress goons. (2/3) — Pratima Bhoumik (@PratimaBhoumik) February 27, 2022

Bhoumik added that the media persons were witnesses of the violence and claimed, "I was standing in front of the Congress Bhawan to make sure none of our workers attack the office driven by excitement".

Met with them at Agartala West PS today to express my gratitude and to thank them for saving my life from this meticulously planned attack on me by a section of Congressi hooligans led by their devious leader.(3/3) pic.twitter.com/unAMh8zuq6 — Pratima Bhoumik (@PratimaBhoumik) February 27, 2022

Bhoumik went on to thank the women police officials who saved her from getting hurt by petrol bombs. "They have given me new life. I extend my thanks and gratitude towards the Women cops of west Agartala Police Station", she told ANI.

Exuding confidence in BJP's victory on another north-Eastern state, Manipur, in the Assembly elections, she asserted that Manipur will witness another saffron wave.

