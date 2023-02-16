Tripura Polls: Royal Ancestry Notwithstanding, Pradyot Deb Barma Eyeing Kingmaker Role?

With Tripura voting to elect the 13th state assembly, the political arena is speculating about who will form the next government in the state and who, if at all, will emerge as the kingmaker. As the state is busy voting and speculating, the chairman of Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha), Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma, appears to hold the x-factor in the North-Eastern state, and while the likes of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah are bringing their political heft to Tripura during the campaign, Deb Barma is making a good show of holding his own.

The TIPRA Motha chief's two-year-old party is thought to have an influence in the state’s tribal constituencies. With its sway over the tribal belt, the party's chairman is being touted as a key player in the state's ongoing polls.

Talking exclusively to Republic TV on voting day, Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma expressed confidence over his party crossing the halfway mark in the assembly polls, and said, 'We are going to form the new government in the state with absolute majority rather than becoming the kingmaker and playing an important role in forming someone else's government.'

When asked about his claims of forming a government despite him not contesting on all 60 seats, Barma said, "We are contesting 42 seats and we are confident that our party will get the required majority. As far as other parties are concerned, none of them, be it Congress, TMC, BJP or CPM is fighting on all seats in the state."

Denying the speculations of a post poll alliance with any other party, the TIPRA chief said, "No alliance is going to take place right now. The TIPRA Motha is not just a party, it is a movement and the movement needs to achieve a constitutional solution for our people. Until we do not achieve that solution, I can not dilute the movement for the sake of becoming a minister. We will not betray our voters at any cost."

He termed Home Minister Amit shah's verbal attack on him during the election campaign as a blessing, as a small local politician like him got a place in his speech.

On his demand for a separate state, Deb Barma said that it is in his right to demand for a separate state in favour of his people.

On vote shares, he said, "My vote doesn't come from the Congress vote base alone and it is far bigger. It includes people living in hill areas, Muslims, Manipuri and SCs. In the last elections BJP alliance had got 18 out of 20 seats in these areas and we are confident to bring the number to less than 1 seat. So, our vote will come from the BJP vote base as well.

Deb Barma has even appeared in a Bollywood movie

Deb Barma began his active participation in politics before the elections to the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC). Just two-months prior to the elections he founded his political party TIPRA in April 2021. In a span of 2 months his party shocked everyone by registering a stunning victory, winning 18 of the 28 seats. The victory resulted in an end to the stronghold of the Left parties that had ruled the council since 2015.

The storm unleashed by the TIPRA blew away the power hold of Left parties, Congress and BJP's ally, the Indigenous People's Party of Tripura (IPFT), which couldn't even manage to register a single win across constituencies, apart from the BJP, who somehow managed to win 9 seats during the elections. The election results established him as a prominent political figure in the state.

Considering his social media account, apart from describing himself as the chairman of TIPRA, he describes himself as the head-erstwhile Royal House of Tripura, a sportsman, a musician, a wannabe mimicry and magician artist and an animal lover. Moreover, he played himself in his guest appearance in the 2021 bollywood release 'Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar'.

Descended from Kings, can Deb Barma be 'Kingmaker'?

Born on July 4, 1978 in New Delhi, Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma is the current head of the erstwhile Tripuri Royal Family and is the titular king. He resides in Agartala, Tripura and was the first son of the 185th King of Tripura, Maharaja Kirit Bikram Kishore Deb Barma and Maharani Bhibu Kumari Devi.

Pradyot Manikya Deb Barma, who had been associated with media and journalism is also known as 'Bubagra' among his people for raising his voice actively for the rights of Indigenous Tripuri people of the state. Apart from being a philanthropist and activist, he kept his politics revolving around the socio-political, economic and cultural development of the indigenous people of Tripura.

As far as his political life is concerned, Deb Barma, as a youth was an active Indian National Congress (INC) politician. His father Kirit Bikram Deb Barma was a three-time Member of Parliament (MP) and his mother Bibhu Kumari, a two-time Congress Member of Legislative Assembly (MLA), who also served as the Revenue Minister of Tripura.

Pradyot remained active in the state politics and movement for the indigenous people of Tripura, despite not contesting any elections til the TTAADC election in 2021. In September 2019, he gained limelight when he walked out of the Tripura Pradesh Congress after a fallout with the party's national leadership over the dispute of National Register of Citizens (NRC) case filing. Before resigning, he was heading the state Congress Unit.

He gained voice for his agitation against the Citizenship Amendment Bill, 2018 (now an act) and had filed a case in the Supreme Court to revoke CAA in the state of Tripura and enforce NRC with the cut off year as 1951.

He had launched The Northeast Today (TNT), a magazine targeted at residents of India's northeastern states and very quickly gained popularity among the readers. However, he sold the magazine in 2019. He is also known to be a vocal critic of the Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA).