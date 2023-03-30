Tripura Porngate: BJP MLA Attempts Face-saver After Being Caught, Calls It 'incidental'

Amid the controversy related to Bharatiya Janata Party MLA Jadav Lal Nath being caught watching pornographic content in the Tripura Assembly during the House proceedings, the BJP legislator has claimed that the obscene material started by itself and he was just trying to switch it off, when the whole incident was recorded and circulated on social media.

Talking exclusively to Republic, Jadav Nath said that he didn't do it intentionally, but it happened incidentally on his phone. However, he said that he is feeling sorry for whatever happened in the House.