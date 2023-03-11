Left, Congress MPs Probing Tripura Post-poll Violence Claim BJP Attacked Them

A combined fact-finding team from the left parties and MPs, MLAs of Congress who arrived in Agartala on Friday, March 10 to inquire into the alleged post-poll violence in Tripura were attacked in Sepahijala district, as per reports.

Unidentified miscreants or BJP workers?

While the police reported that unidentified miscreants attacked the team, Congress MP from Assam Abdul Khaliq, who was with the team, claimed that the attackers were from Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders and they also threw stones.

“Three-four of our vehicles were vandalised. The police did nothing. We realised there is no rule of law in Tripura,” news agency ANI quoted Khaliq as saying.

No one hurt, one detained

According to news agency PTI's conversation with the assistant inspector general for law and order Jyotishman Das Chowdhury, none of the eight-team members were hurt during the attack in Nehalchandrangar.

“A delegation of MPs, MLAs and local leaders of the Left parties and the Congress made an unscheduled visit to Nehalchandranagar in Bishalgarh today. During their visit, sloganeering was done and their vehicles were attacked by miscreants. The police escort team responded quickly and rescued members of the delegation safely… No injury to any person was reported but two-three vehicles have been damaged in the attack," Chowdhury said.

The officer did say that one person had been detained as a result of the clash.

“Raids are on to identify and arrest other miscreants. Senior police officers are there at the spot,” he said.

Congress’ Jairam Ramesh shares video slamming BJP

Sharing the video on Twitter, Congress leader Jairam Ramesh launched a scathing attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and said, “A delegation of Congress leaders was attacked by BJP goons today in Bishalgarh & Mohanpur in Tripura. Police accompanying the delegation did NOTHING. And tomorrow BJP is having a victory rally there. The victory of party-sponsored violence.”

A delegation of Congress leaders was attacked by BJP goons today in Bishalgarh & Mohanpur in Tripura. Police accompanying the delegation did NOTHING. And tomorrow BJP is having a victory rally there. Victory of party-sponsored violence. pic.twitter.com/gZfBm4qEWB — Jairam Ramesh (@Jairam_Ramesh) March 10, 2023

Why the team visited Tripura?

Notably, Assam, West Bengal, Kerala, and Tamil Nadu Left and Congress MPs arrived in Tripura to assess the level of violence that allegedly occurred after the election results on March 2. Three teams of MPs visited several locations during the day in the districts of Sepahijala, Gomati, West Tripura, Khowai, and Dhalai.

According to CPI MP Binoy Viswam, the fact-finding team will remain in the state until March 12, at which point it will submit a report and the matter would be brought up in the upcoming session of Parliament, which will start on March 13.

CPI(M) responds to the attack

Condemning the attack on the delegation, the CPI(M) said, “Even the lawmakers are not safe in Tripura.”

“A Delegation of CPI(M), CPI and Congress MPs which is visiting violence-hit areas of Tripura was attacked today in Bishalgarh by BJP goons. Even lawmakers are not safe in Tripura. We strongly condemn it,” the CPI(M) tweeted.

A Delegation of CPI(M), CPI and Congress MPs which is visiting violence hit areas of Tripura was attacked today in Bishalgarh by BJP goons. Even lawmaker are not safe in Tripura. We strongly condemn it.. pic.twitter.com/lHqBvOAIAv — CPI (M) (@cpimspeak) March 10, 2023

BJP-I PFT's big win and post-poll violence

The districts of Sepahijala and Khowai reported the majority of the post-election violent incidents. In order to preserve peace and tranquillity, chief minister Manik Saha urged the police to take harsh measures against the criminals.

With 32 seats in the 60-member parliament won by the saffron party and one seat gained by its ally, the Indigenous Peoples' Front of Tripura, the BJP-IPFT administration took back control of the state for the second time in a row.