Tripura: Prashant Kishor's I-PAC Issues Statement Over Questioning By Agartala Police

Poll-strategist Prashant Kishor's I-PAC team which was quizzed by the local police in Agartala has issued a statement on Tuesday. The I-PAC's senior management has stated that the team was in Tripura for 'routine groundwork' while following the mandatory COVID-19 protocols that have been put into place by the state government. Moreover, the I-PAC team has also revealed that they were asked by the local administration to not leave the hotel without ascribing any reason.

I-PAC team statement

The team also remarked that the local administration asked them not to leave the hotel without giving any reasons. In addition, they were also asked by the administration to leave the hotel to only go the airport for leaving Tripura.

"We were there to do routine groundwork as we usually do. The team has followed all the required COVID-19 protocols set by the government," the statement said. "We were asked by the local administration to not leave the hotel without ascribing any reason and intimidating to leave Tripura, they said to leave the hotel only to go to the airport," they added.

According to reports, the team was visiting some places in the state for some work. They were scheduled to leave on Monday but were stopped by the local police before they were going out for work. The police have stated that the I-PAC members had violated the COVID-19 protocols which have been enforced in the state. In addition, they further added that the team did not quarantine or get tested for COVID-19. Therefore, the police asked them to remain in the hotel and conducted their COVID-19 tests. The members were asked to stay in the hotel till the reports of the COVID-19 tests.

BJP denies involvement

However, the BJP has reportedly denied any hand in the matter and has maintained that the administration was responsible for stopping the I-PAC members. The I-PAC team has remarked that they were in the state for some research work, but have not given out any more details regarding their visit.

TMC cries foul

Meanwhile, the Mamata Banerjee-led TMC had cred foul on the matter and stated that it was an attack on democracy even as the Agartala Police had termed it as a routine inquiry. PTI citing sources has stated that Trinamool Congress Supremo Mamata Banerjee and Prashant Kishor both have been informed about the incident. TMC National General Secretary and Lok Sabha MP Abhishek Banerjee alleged that the I-PAC members were being held as the BJP was rattled by TMC victory in West Bengal.