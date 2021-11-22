After the Trinamool Congress MPs on Monday staged a dharna outside the Ministry of Home Affairs to protest against the recent arrest of its party’s Youth Wing president Saayoni Ghosh in Tripura, TMC National General Secretary and MP Abhishek Banerjee slammed the BJP state government and CM Biplab Deb over alleged attacks on TMC workers in the state. Meanwhile, the TMC MPs are currently meeting Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his residence.

While addressing a press meet, Banerjee said, "The kind of incidents that are taking place in Tripura, it has become unsafe for the people to step out even during the daylight. The way this state is being governed, the country has never seen something like this before. A political party which keeps criticising other parties, their own state government is breaking the record of violence."

"Under the leadership of BJP CM Biplab Deb, several goons wearing helmets were seen beating up our workers and supporters. When the injured were taken to hospital, the goons had reached there as well. Even two media persons were attacked. People are not only unsafe on the streets, but unsafe in police stations as well. People are being attacked even inside polce stations. Amid all this, police were just mute spectators. It is the job of the police to work for every human, not just politicians," the TMC MP added.

"The BJP thinks that the state of Tripura is their ancestral property. Do not destroy the state for your own benefits. I request the administration to make sure that such violence does not take place. The effort that BJP government is using to attack the workers, they could have used for the development of the state. Once TMC comes to power, they'll make sure action is taken against the perpetrators. Do not be hesitant on the voting day, please vote for TMC," added Banerjee.

TMC and BJP face-off in Tripura

The Tripura Police detained Saayoni Ghosh on Sunday after a complaint by a BJP worker that she was causing a disturbance while an election rally of Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Deb was being held. The Police detained her for questioning and she was in custody for more than 24 hours. She was visited by TMC's national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee after she was already questioned. TMC leaders claimed that the BJP workers had been physically hurting the TMC workers outside the East Agartala Women's police station on Sunday.

The TMC has now approached the Supreme Court against the law-and-order situation in the state. The TMC leadership on Monday informed the apex court that the law-and-order situation in the state is worsening by the day. Earlier, the Court had directed the Tripura government to provide security to campaigners in the state after the TMC filed a plea alleging attacks against the party’s members in the state.

Image: ANI, Republic World