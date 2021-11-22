Tripura: Suspicious Bag Found At Agartala Airport Ahead Of Abhishek Banerjee's Visit

A suspicious bag has been found at the Agartala Airport ahead of Trinamool Congress (TMC) leader Abhishek Banerjee's visit to Tripura. The suspicious bag has been found near Abhishek Banerjee's convoy at the Maharaja Bir Bikram Airport. This comes amid an ongoing high octane political drama in the state ahead of upcoming civic polls. Banerjee was arriving in Agartala for a rally, however, it has been cancelled.

According to sources, the police have suspected that there may be explosives in the suspicious bag. This comes amid the tussle between the BJP and the TMC. However, the BJP has denied any involvement with the suspicious bag found at the Agartala Airport. The airport authorities have informed Republic Media Network that they are investigating the bag. In addition, the police have also cordoned off the area and are conducting the operation.

Abhishek Banerjee hits out at BJP

Meanwhile, speaking to reporters, Abhishek Banerjee slammed the BJP and claimed that they are taking away Constitutional rights. In addition, the TMC leader has also attacked the BJP for arresting party leaders. The TMC leader has urged people to not 'bow down' in front of the BJP and protest against its 'Gundaraj'. Moreover, Abhishek Banerjee has also alleged that the police in Tripura are working at the behest of the BJP.

TMC, BJP not permitted to hold rallies: Tripura Police

The Tripura Police has informed that no permission has been granted either to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) or All India Trinamool Congress for organising a roadshow or rally in Agartala on Monday. However, permission for street corner meetings has been granted to both parties.

"No permission for roadshow/rally either for BJP or TMC in Agartala today. Permission for street corner meets granted to both. TMC hasn't intimated to us the time when they're going to organise the street corner meet," Sub Divisional Police Officer, Sadar, Ramesh Yadav said.

The police stated that rallies were not permitted owing to the looming tensions in the state.

Image: ANI/Republic