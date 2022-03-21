Tripura: TIPRA Denies BJP Alliance In Upcoming Assembly Polls; To Fight From 30-35 Seats

In a challenge to the ruling BJP, Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA Motha) on Sunday confirmed that there is no possibility of an alliance with the Bharatiya Janata Party. This came after Patal Kanya Jamatia, who is an indigenous rights activist joined BJP. TIPRA is the party that rules Tripura's Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC).

In a video message, TIPRA chairman Pradyot Debbarma said, "The BJP leaders in today's rally kept saying that TIPRA is a small party. Of course, BJP is a big party with a larger support base in comparison. If this is the official position of BJP, I guess they should prepare to fight for all the sixty assembly seats in Tripura".

Expressing distress over BJP claiming TIPRA as a small party, Pradyot Debbarma mentioned that there is no possibility of an alliance in the future and that their party would fight from 30-35 seats. "Let's see what happens at the end", he added.

Speaking of BJP over the issue of corruption, the TIPRA chairman said that the reason for BJP's downfall is the party's arrogance. He stated that TIPRA might be a small party when compared to BJP but they are not corrupt and won't compromise on their demands.

Earlier in March, TIPRA Motha had announced to contest more seats than the 20 reserved for tribals in the 60-member assembly if their demand for a Greater 'Tipraland', a proposed state for the indigenous people of Tripura, is not met.

TPF chief joins BJP

On Sunday, Tribal rights activist and Tripura People's Front (TPF) chief Patal Kanya Jamatia joined the BJP at a programme in Agartala city.

In the year 2014, Tripura People's Front was formed with an aim to give voice to the indigenous rights movement. Only a few years back, the party commenced its political activities and contested in the previous Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council elections in alliance with Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA). But as differences grew between TIPRA and TPF, the alliance parted away and all the candidates were withdrawn.

Tripura's Assembly election is scheduled to take place early next year.

(With ANI input)

(Image: ANI)