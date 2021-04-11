Tripura Tribal Council Polls: Big Win For Newly Formed Party TIPRA, Secures 18 Seats

The newly formed political party the Tipraha Indigenous Progressive Regional Alliance (TIPRA) in Tripura, which is led by former state Congress president Pradyot Kishore Deb Barman, won the Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council (TTAADC) elections on Saturday, winning 18 of the 28 seats, defeating the ruling party BJP which won only nine seats. The polls were held on 28 seats on Tuesday.

The TTAADC area is two-third of the state territory and is the home to the tribals, who constitute one-third of Tripura's population. This was the first electoral defeat of the BJP in the state since 2018 when they came to power by defeating the CPI(M) government which ruled the state for 25 years.

'Maintain Unity': Deb Barman

TIPRA chief Deb Barman urged his supporters to maintain peace as celebrations broke out with the newly-formed party getting an absolute majority in the elections. He said, "We have to maintain unity. I appeal to the people to refrain from attacking the party office and houses of the supporters of IPFT, BJP, CPI(M), and Congress. They too are our people and we do not want to fight among ourselves. If we want unity then we have to maintain peace. They too will join our party after the elections."

"Do not fight among yourself, this has continued for 70 years, and let the whole of India see how Tipraha maintains unity even after winning the election," he added while addressing his supporters.

The TIPRA chief had earlier said that if they win, they "will pass a resolution in the TTADC demanding Greater Tipraland as the demand for the Tipraland state is the only alternative for the continued existence of indigenous tribes in their own land. The Tipraland state will include TTAADC areas and other areas inhabited by the indigenous people of the state."

(With Agency Inputs)

Image : PTI