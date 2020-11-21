Tripura: Two Killed As Protestors Clash With Police Over Bru Refugees Rehabilitation

On Saturday morning, one policeman and a civilian were killed in Tripura as protests over the mass resettlement of Bru-Reang refugees turned violent. The incident took place as protestors blocked the road at Panisagar sub-division and set civilian vehicles on fire. In an attempt to control the crowd, security forces fired tear gas shells, however, the protest turned violent as protestors clashed with the police.

The protests on Saturday were against the rehabilitation of the Bru refugees which had been sanctioned by the Centre and the state governments of Mizoram and Tripura. Protestors demanded that the refugees should be rehabilitated to other areas of Tripura as well and not just one particular sub-division.

Protestors set vehicles ablaze

Earlier on November 19, the Tripura Police had registered a case against the organizers of an indefinite strike against the rehabilitation of refugees. As per reports, Nagarik Suraksha Mancha and Mizo Convention have come together under the banner of Joint Movement Committee and started the indefinite strike from Monday demanding that the migrants be settled in all the eight districts of the state.

The crisis has resulted in statewide agitations ever since Centre's decision in January to provide settlement to Bru-Reang refugees. Union Home Minister Amit Shah had signed a historic pact in January 2020 to provide settlements to over 30,000 Bru tribes who had fled Mizoram in a specific division of Tripura.

Shah's agreement with the state government's of Tripura and Mizoram to end the 23-year-old refugee crisis quashed down an earlier agreement which was signed in 2018 to send the refugees back to Mizoram. The Union Home Minister had also announced a relief package of Rs 600 crore under the agreement signed in January. In 1997, Bru-Reang tribals had fled from Mizoram to Tripura due to ethnic tensions.

