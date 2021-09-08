Tripura: Violent Clashes Erupt Between BJP And CPI(M) Activists In Gomati District

Violent clashes erupted between activists of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Opposition CPI(M) in different parts of Tripura on Wednesday. As per PTI reports, the trouble had started in Udaipur town of Tripura's Gomati district after CPI(M)'s youth wing Democratic Youth Federation of India carried out a procession and a few activists from the rally allegedly attacked a BJP activist, who was passing by. The BJP activist, who was attacked has been injured seriously.

Violent clashes break out in Tripura

Tripura Police has informed that a group of BJP activists, who were camping nearby had retaliated by attacking the DYFI procession. It further said that 2-3 people have been injured but their political affiliation was not known.

Sources have told PTI that following the Udaipur clash, CPI(M) party offices in Agartala, Bishalgarh and Kathalia were also vandalized and set on fire. Earlier on Monday, there was a clash between workers of the two parties, when former Tripura CM Manik Sarkar was allegedly prevented from proceeding to Dhanpur.

Giving out details of the injured BJP activist, the Tripura police said that he is in a critical condition and has been shifted to GB Pany hospital in Agartala. Following this incident, a large contingent of police had to be deployed to disperse the mob and to avoid further rioting.

Police officers said, "A group of unidentified miscreants also vandalized CPI(M)’s Udaipur party office, while a vehicle belonging to the former Left Front Minister Ratan Bhowmick was set ablaze."

After the violent clash between BJP and CPI(M), Tripura Agriculture Minister Pranajit Singha Roy rushed to the sot and stook the stock of the ground situation. Later, while speaking to the media, he said that the youth wing of the CPI(M) had brought out a rally without seeking prior permission from the police.

Singha Roy said, "When police tried to stop the CPI(M) rally, they indulged in violence, injuring several people. A BJP activist- Mofiz Miah, who was passing by, was attacked and critically injured. Besides, a hotel was vandalized and some houses were ransacked."

Meanwhile, Union Minister of State Pratima Bhowmik led a protest march at Dhanpur in the Spnamura sub-division protesting Monday's violent clash. Later, the BJP Sadar district unit also held a protest rally in the capital city- Agartala. The CPI(M) state party office at Melarmath was set on fire and a newspaper office near the main road was also vandalized.

(Image: PTI-Representative)