Trithala Constituency And Sabarimala: The Battle Of The Young Guns Ahead Of Kerala Polls

One would wonder what Trithala, a small town of Pattambi taluk in Palakkad District of Kerala has to do with the Sabarimala temple in the poll-bound state of Kerala. Trithala constituency gained traction after the main parties in the fray- UDF, LDF and NDA announced their candidates. MB Rajesh is contesting for LDF, sitting MLA VT Balaram for UDF and Adv Shanku T Das is the BJP candidate.

Incidentally, the candidates have all been vocal about the Sabarimala issue since 2016 and at the forefront of prime-time debates and discussions on news channels and social media. Each of these three candidates has a strong social media following and are savvy on digital medium to amplify their narrative, which, makes the fight in Trithala a keenly watched battle of ideas in the upcoming poll.

When the CPM-led Kerala government was proactively trying to implement the SC ruling of removing restrictions of women in the age group of 10-50 in the hill shrine had stated M B Rajesh said "the left government is discharging its constitutional obligations and will not shy away from it." The left front organised a 'woman reformation' campaign Vanitha Mathil (wall of woman) following this.

Inaugurating the woman's human chain in Pattambi, Rajesh said, gender equality and gender reforms that transcend communal agendas must take centre stage. Discreetly praising the government stance of accompanying woman activists into the hill shrine, he had said, "The future holds promises of more such woman reforms." Unfortunately for Rajesh, Palakkad voted him out of power in 2019 Lok Sabha Elections and cost him a hatrick.

VT Balram of congress, a vehement critic of Hindutva politics, owes his allegiance to the Muslim League. He was of the view that his party need not become a voice of Brahminism, worshipping of royalty and other regressive ideas, surprisingly in stark contrast to the declared views of the Congress party itself, on the subject.

In his Facebook post, he said, “Retaining my personal view that women entry should be allowed in Sabarimala, I understand Congress’s democratic responsibility of taking a stance after considering the feelings of a large section of the society who are devotees.”

When Sabarimala activist Rahul Easwar was arrested, Balram supported the move and even commented that Rahul Gandhi is their leader not Easwar.

The sitting MLA of Trithala, young Balaram's victory in the communist citadel of Trithala in 2011 with the support of the Muslim League was historic. It has so far helped him retain the constituency for over a decade. However, all is not well for him as Muslim League is miffed with the INC for not giving the party a seat in Pattambi. The repercussions of it is likely to be felt in Trithala as well. Added to it, the Hindu votes consolidation post Sabarimala cannot be overlooked in these elections.

In contrast, The BJP candidate Advocate Shanku T Das was among those who had camped at the hill shrine to ensure no women activist walked in with a motive to desecrate the shrine. Sanku also was working at the legal front to ensure government plans to start an airport in Sabarimala using the estate belonging to a Christian church group we scuttled.

In a Facebook post made in 2016, Das wrote, referring to decades of attack against Sabarimala tradition, "In 1950, the temple was burnt down, in 1983, a Christian symbol was planted at Nilakkal, from 2010 the mullaperiyar issue hogged limelight. In 2006 and now in 2016, through judicial methods, they ate trying to desecrate the shrine," he wrote. The forces trying to bring down Sabarimala wants to do so because, it is the greatest symbol that overarches all narratives of inequalities of caste in Indic tradition.

"Sabarimala is an emotion, its an inspiration and a wonder," he wrote. He was one of the key speakers at the massive rally at Pandhalam, the first of thousands of such outpourings of Sabarimala devotees.

The Sabarimala issue created a positive ripple in favour of BJP in Palakkad and in the last three elections with voting percentage for the BJP increasing substantially in the district. The BJP is harping on its success of two successive wins in the municipal corporation election and expects the same wave in areas like Trithala as well.

Coincidently, like the constituency name Tri-tala which literally means three heads, this constituency is a litmus test as to which narrative precedes over the other. On the one side, a proud Hindu who places 'dharma' and indic interest above all else, and on the other, two seasoned politicians whose parties are allies outside Kerala but act as enemies in the state.

