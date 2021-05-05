Triumphant DMK Chief & CM-elect Stalin To Meet Tamil Nadu Guv To Stake Claim To Form Govt

After emerging victorious in the Tamil Nadu Assembly elections, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin will meet Tamil Nadu Governor Banwari Lal Purohit at 10 am on Wednesday to stake claim to form the government. CM-elect MK Stalin was unanimously chosen as the party's legislature leader in a meeting of the newly-elected DMK MLAs on Tuesday. Elected from the Kolathur constituency, MK Stalin is likely to be sworn in on May 7 as Tamil Nadu's CM in a simple ceremony, as per sources.

DMK's Stalin to meet TN Gub to stake claim to form govt

DMK denied AIADMK the opportunity to return to power for the third consecutive term and comfortably swept the recently concluded Assembly polls, ensuring its return to power after ten years. While DMK won 133 seats in the 234-seat Assembly, its allies Congress, VCK, CPI, CPIM emerged victorious in 18, 3 and two seats respectively. AIADMK, the 'big brother' of the NDA alliance, managed to win just 66 seats while its allies BJP and PMK won four and five seats respectively. In the past, the DMK had been the ruling party five times, during 2006-11, 1996-2001, 1989-91, 1971-76, and 1967-71.

Tamil Nadu elections

With AIADMK announcing its state alliance with BJP, the EPS-OPS-led party declared itself as the ' big brother' in the NDA alliance. Former Jaya aide Sasikala announced her sudden decision to quit politics, thereby ending speculations of her role in the upcoming elections. The AIADMK has also survived a long-running tug-of-war over its leadership with Sasikala announcing her intention to retire from politics, and her nephew TTV Dhinakaran allying his AMMK with the SDPI, Asaduddin Owaisi's AIMIM and Captain Vijaykanth's DMDK. Meanwhile, in a bid to woo voters, EPS has announced a massive farm loan waiver, free COVID vaccines, Pongal gift and rescinded cases against Jallikattu protestors, anti-CAA protestors, COVID lockdown violators and Kudankulam nuclear power plant protestors. Meanwhile, ex-CM Karunanidhi's successor - DMK chief MK Stalin eyes his maiden CM term as DMK cannot afford to lose a third straight Assembly election after sweeping the state in the 2019 Lok Sabha polls with 38 seats. Elections to the Tamil Nadu Assembly took place on April 6 with 72.79% voter turnout.