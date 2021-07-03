Trivendra Singh Rawat In Contention For Top Post; MLAs To Elect New Uttarakhand CM: Source

As BJP Uttarakhand goes through yet another leadership change, sources report on Saturday that ex-CM Trivendra Singh Rawat is yet again in contention for the top post. Sources report that cabinet ministers like Satpal Maharaj, Bishan Singh Chuphal, Pushkar Singh Dhami are the top contenders for the post, along with atleast 12 names. BJP Uttarakhand Observer Narendra Singh Tomar will chair a meeting with all BJP MLAs at 3 PM where a new CM will be elected. Tirath Singh Rawat replaced Trivendra Singh Rawat as Uttarakhand CM in March 2021 and resigned within four months.

BJP mulls Tirath Singh Rawat

Chuphal - a five-time Didihat MLA and ex-Uttarakhand BJP chief is being backed by BJP MP Anil Baluni, as per sources. The other top name in the mix - Satpal Maharaj - Chaubattakhal MLA is a top favourite as he has been repeatedly courted by AAP, ahead of 2022 polls. BJP has claimed that Tirath Singh Rawat's resignation was due to inability to hold by-elections amid COVID-19. Rawat, who had resigned as BJP's Garhwal MP, has to be elected to the Uttarakhand Assembly within August.

Tirath Singh Rawat resigns

On Friday, Tirath Singh Rawat resigned shortly after returning from Delhi where he met BJP’s top leaders including party president JP Nadda and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. BJP has named Union minister Narendra Singh Tomar as the state's central observer and will hold a meeting at the party headquarters at 3 pm on Saturday. Sources report that Rawat's replacement will be discussed along with a possible Cabinet rejig.

Rawat's 4-month term was not bereft of controversies. The newly elected CM made several controversial comments ranging from 'ripped jeans' to 'faith will overcome COVID'. Apart from controversial statements, he had also overturned several decisions of his predecessor - Trivendra Singh Rawat. He stalled Rawat's decision to make Gairsain a commissionerate after several MLAs expressed displeasure at Gairsain's elevation instead of Almora. Similarly, Tirath Singh Rawat revoked the earlier Trivendra Singh Rawat govt's 'Uttarakhand Char Dham Devasthanam Management Act' - freeing 51 temples from state government's control - including Haridwar and Badrinath.

Uttarakhand's CM shuffling

Since the formation of the hilly state from Uttar Pradesh in 2000, both BJP and Congress which have ruled the state have often changed their CMs, resulting in their electoral loss in the next election. As per reports, Nityanand Swami, who was the state's first CM was replaced with Bhagat Singh Koshyari in 2002. On coming to power, Congress chose Narayan Dutt Tiwari - who completed his full term. In 2007, 2009 and 2011, BJP had two CMs Bhuwan Chandra Khanduri and Ramesh Pokhriyal. Similarly, after the 2013 Kedarnath flash-floods, Congress replaced CM Vijay Bahuguna with Harish Rawat leading to its loss in 2017. Uttarakhand is set to go to polls in 2022.