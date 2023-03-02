Triveni: PM Modi Reveals 3 Secrets Of BJP's Electoral Wins After Northeast Results

Prime Minister Narendra Modi revealed the 'Triveni' -- the three secrets that is helping the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) win election after election across the country. The Prime Minister was speaking at the BJP headquarters in Delhi after the saffron party swept polls in the Northeast in association with with alliance members. Addressing party workers at the BJP headquarters in New Delhi, PM Modi said, "Political parties are amazed at the winning spree of BJP and are speculating about how the party is getting such a support across the country. The three secrets 'Triveni', confluence of three streams are the cause of BJP's landmark victory all around."

BJP's work culture is its power: PM Modi

Defining Triveni, the PM said, "The first power of Triveni is the work done by the BJP governments. The second power is the BJP government's work culture and the third power of Triveni is the sense of service to the society. These three powers of Triveni together boost the power of BJP to 111 fold."

"We have given a new politics to the country, we have given a new political culture to the society, we have given a new model to the country with the commitment of 'sabka saath, sabka vikas, sabka vishwas aur sabka prayas' (everyone's association, everyone's evolution, everyone's conviction and everyone's effort)," the PM emphasised.

He added, "BJP's work culture is never based on discrimination. We believe in everyone's development and we work with a sense of service towards all. We take inspiration one India, great India. BJP's model of development is based on India's interest and for us country is first, countrymen are first."

Hitting out at the opposition for trying to grab a spot in the headlines, the PM said that there was a time when statesmen used to think and plan for the next generation. Then came the time when politicians used to think and plan for the next election, but now some politicians only think about grabbing a spot in the headlines the next day.