Trouble Brews For BJP Leader Ashwath Narayan Over Remarks Against Siddaramaiah; FIR Filed

Deveraja Police Station in Karnataka on Wednesday registered an FIR against BJP MLA CN Ashwath Narayan for his alleged controversial statement at Sathanur to 'finish off' Siddaramaiah, the Karnataka Chief Minister.

The FIR has been lodged under several relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) including 506 (threat be to cause death or grievous hurt) and 153 (Wantonly giving provocation with intent to cause unrest). A delegation of Congress leaders led by KPCC spokesperson M Lakshmana, Mysuru Congress President BJ Vijaykumar along with advocates filed the complaint.

Karnataka Congress spokesperson Lakshman had filed a complaint in the Devaraja Police Station in Mysuru when the alleged statement was made, in February 2023. However, the Congress party alleged that no action was taken based on the complaint.

Ashwath Narayan's 'Finish off' Siddaramaiah remark

Ahead of the May 10 Karnataka Assembly polls, Narayan had triggered a fresh controversy by stating to 'finish off' Siddaramaiah like Tipu Sultan, the 18th Century Mysuru ruler. Addressing a public rally at Sathanur in Mandya, Higher Education Minister CN Ashwath Narayan said, "Do you want Tipu [Sultan] or [Hindutva ideologue VD] Savarkar? Where should we send this Tipu Sultan? What did Nanje Gowda do? You should finish him (Siddaramaiah) off the same way."

Although Narayan debunked the charge levelled against him for his alleged provocative remarks. "While addressing my party workers, I was about speaking about Congress and Siddaramaiah, and how Congress adores Tipu Sultan. We don't believe in physical violence. We believe only in democracy and peace. We are not for appeasement politics," he said in his defence.

Soon after his 'instigating' statement, Siddaramaiah also launched a scathing attack on the BJP leader. Taking to Twitter, the Karnataka Chief Minister on February 16, said, "Higher Education Minister @drashwathcn has appealed to people to kill me like how Tipu was killed. Aswath Narayan, Why are you trying to instigate people? Get the gun yourself."