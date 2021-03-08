Trouble For AIADMK As EPS-OPS Camp Divided Over 2nd Candidate List For TN Polls: Sources

Tamil Nadu's ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) is facing trouble in selecting candidates for the second phase of the upcoming Assembly elections, sources said on Monday. Chief Minister Edapaddi K Palaniswami and his Deputy O Paneeraselvam reportedly failed to reach a consensus over the names of candidates to be fielded in the second phase of the crucial elections.

Both co-convenors of the party were to take part in women's day celebrations at the AIADMK office today, but only the OPS camp took part in the program, indicating a rift between the party leaders.

On Friday, the ruling party unveiled the first list of candidates contesting in the April 6 elections including Edappadi Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam. While EPS will fight from the Edappadi constituency, OPS will fight from the Bodinayakkanur constituency.

First list of AIADMK candidates

Other AIADMK ministers including Fisheries Minister Jayakumar, Law minister CV Shanmugham, Shanmuganathan, and Themozhi featured in AIADMK's first list of candidates.

1) Bodi - O Panneerselvam

2) Edappadi - K Palaniswami

3) Royapuram - D.Jayakumar

4) Vizhupuram - CVe. Shanmugam

5) Srivaikuntam - SP. Shanmuganathan

6) Nilakootai (reserved) - S Thenmozhi

AIADMK has decided to allot 20 seats to its NDA ally BJP in the upcoming Tamil Nadu Assembly polls. The number of seats offered by AIADMK to the BJP is less than the number of seats allotted to Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK). AIADMK finalized its alliance with PMK, allowing the latter to field candidates from 23 constituencies under the alliance.

The 234-seat Tamil Nadu Legislative Assembly will hold polls in a single phase on April 6 and the counting of votes will take place on May 2.

