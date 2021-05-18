Trouble For CM Gehlot? 'Disappointed' Pilot-aide Hemaram Choudhary Quits As Rajasthan MLA

Rajasthan Congress MLA Hemaram Choudhary has resigned from the post of MLA on Tuesday, sparking a new possibility of political upheaval in Rajasthan. The MLA from Gudamalani seat of Barmer, Hemaram Choudhary has been known to be a senior Congress leader. He sent his resignation letter to the Assembly speaker. Hemaram Choudhary, known to be a Jat leader, had also been a former Cabinet Minister of Revenue in the Rajasthan Government. He has been an MLA for six terms from the Gudamalani constituency in Rajasthan Legislative Assembly.

Disappointed with Gehlot Government

According to sources, Hemaram Choudhary was disappointed with the party's leadership for quite a long time. Although Hemaram Choudhary has not written the reason for his resignation in the letter, it is assumed that the neglect experienced by him in the Rajasthan government for a long time is the big reason behind the resignation. He had reportedly been disappointed for not getting a ministerial berth in the Rajasthan Government. He has also been vocal in his criticisms of the Gehlot government for neglecting the developmental work in his constituency. During the recent assembly session, he had said if the government wants to take revenge, it should take it from him but not disturb the people of his constituency.

Supporter of Sachin Pilot

Hemaram Choudhary was with the anti-Gehlot camp led by rebel Congress leader and then Deputy CM Sachin Pilot who attempted to topple the Ashok Gehlot led Rajasthan Government. After the rebellion of Jyotiraditya Scindia that toppled the Madhya Pradesh Government of Congress, Sachin Pilot had staged a month-long coup against the Gehlot government in Rajasthan which failed to work out and Pilot had to return back to the party. However, the Congress party sacked him as the Deputy CM and the PCC chief but accepted his return. Pilot has been a popular Congress leader from Rajasthan who led the battle against then ruling BJP and led the Congress party to victory in Rajasthan Assembly elections in 2018. The grand old party's subversion of young leaders was touted as the reason behind his rebellion.