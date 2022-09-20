Trouble For DK Shivakumar As SC Issues Him Notice On I-T Dept's Plea Over Tax Evasion

In more trouble for DK Shivakumar, the Supreme Court on Monday issued notice to Karnataka Congress president on a petition filed by the Income Tax Department. An SC bench comprising Justices Sanjiv Khanna and JK Maheshwari was hearing the I-T department's plea challenging a Karnataka High Court order passed in April 2021. The HC had refused to entertain the central agency's revision petition challenging a special court's decision to discharge Shivakumar in three cases related to a raid on the Eagleton Resort in 2017.

Reportedly, the I-T department had filed three complaints against the senior Congress leader for evading tax to the tune of Rs.3.14 crore, Rs.2.56 crore and Rs.7.08 crore in 2015-16, 2016-17 and 2017-18 respectively. During the hearing in the SC, Additional Solicitor General N. Venkatraman represented the central agency while senior advocates Mukul Rohatgi and CA Sundaram appeared for Shivakumar. The apex court observed that the I-T department can file a fresh prosecution, reports added.

DK Shivakumar under agencies' scanner

This development comes even as Shivakumar was quizzed by the ED for nearly 6 hours on Monday about the payments made by him and his brother to Young Indian Limited, which owns National Herald. Taking to Twitter later, Shivakumar affirmed, "I have faith in the judicial system of India. One day I will be proven innocent of all charges. The political vendetta and harassment against me is the price I am paying for speaking up for the people of Karnataka, for speaking about issues such as unemployment and price rise".

It is pertinent to note that the Karnataka Congress president was arrested by the ED on September 3, 2019, in another money laundering case. This case was based on the chargesheet filed by the I-T department in 2018. The I-T department accused him of regularly transporting unaccounted cash through the Hawala network with the help of his four associates namely, Sachin Narayan, Sunil Kumar Sharma, Anjaneya Hanumanthaiah and N Rajendran. All of them were accused of tax evasion too. After spending over a month in the Tihar jail, Shivakumar was granted bail by the Delhi High Court on October 23, 2019.